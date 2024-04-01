Pashupati Group and SABIC Forge Strategic Alliance to Advance Recycling Solutions in India

BusinessWire India

Kashipur (Uttarakhand) [India], April 1: Pashupati Group, a renowned leader in plastic waste recycling and a supplier of high-quality recycled products, has joined forces with SABIC, a pioneer in the global chemical industry. This landmark partnership, marked by a non-exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), is set to revolutionize recycling initiatives in India and amplify SABIC's global network of esteemed recycling partners.

With a strong foothold in India's North-West and Southern regions, Pashupati Group's expertise in producing high-quality polyolefin pellets and recycled packaging bags aligns perfectly with SABIC's commitment to sustainable practices. Through this strategic partnership, both entities will combine their knowledge to optimize recycling processes, innovate value-added products using virgin and recycled polyolefin, and deliver eco-friendly packaging solutions to SABIC. This innovative approach is set to redefine the recycling landscape in India.

With this partnership, Pashupati Group will contribute its extensive expertise in the mechanical and chemical processing of used plastics, leveraging its advanced recycling capabilities. Meanwhile, SABIC will concentrate on the marketing and sales of recycled products, harnessing its global reach and market leadership.

Additionally, the agreement includes provisions for an advanced recycling project to convert used plastic into pyrolysis oil. This innovative approach will enable SABIC to produce certified circular polymers with equivalent performance properties to virgin plastics, further enhancing sustainability in the industry.

Embarking on a journey towards sustainable waste management, the Pashupati Group revolutionizes the industry with its innovative approach to Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). As a pioneer in adopting cutting-edge technology, Pashupati integrates a robust 360° Traceability system into its operations, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and accountability throughout the recycling process. Utilizing a state-of-the-art Waste Circularity Mobile App, they track key details like waste type, weight, and collection locations in real-time. This data integrates seamlessly into the In-House Traceability Software, providing actionable insights for efficient waste processing.

Moreover, with a focus on quality and sustainability, Pashupati Group's commitment to delivering high-quality recycled products is underscored by its ISO 9001:2015 certification from the UQSR, reflecting its adherence to stringent quality management systems and universal quality standards.

Bankey Goenka, Managing Director at Pashupati Group, shares, "Recycling is our mission at Pashupati, addressing the urgent need to tackle the world's complex environmental challenges, especially in plastic waste management. Our collaboration with SABIC underscores our shared vision for environmental stewardship and circular economy principles."

Bankey Goenka further emphasized, "We are not just transforming waste into valuable products; we are leading the charge towards a greener future. Our relentless focus on innovation and sustainability drives us to create meaningful impact and drive positive change in the industry."

This partnership is crucial in driving India's shift towards a circular plastics economy, emphasizing environmental sustainability and innovative packaging solutions. It represents a significant milestone for Pashupati Group, expanding its reach into the international market through collaboration with a renowned industry leader like SABIC. By joining forces, Pashupati Group strengthens its position as a key player in the global recycling and sustainable solutions industry.

