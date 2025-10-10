Playo joins forces with Amazon: A Game-changing Partnership for Sports Enthusiasts

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 10: Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, and Playo, the world's largest sports community, have announced an exclusive partnership to launch 'Playo Sports Vouchers' on Amazon, marking Amazon's entry into the sports services category.

Through this collaboration, Amazon customers can now purchase prepaid Playo credits directly from the platform. These credits can be redeemed via the Playo application or website to book courts and activities at over 5,000 partner sports venues across 100+ Indian cities.

This launch represents a strategic milestone for both companies. For Amazon, it expands their services category into sports -- an area central to health, wellness, and recreation. For Playo, it creates a new partnership to make sports more accessible, while deepening engagement with individual users and corporate partners alike.

"Co-launching an entirely new service category is no small feat. Over the past few months, the dedicated teams at Playo and Amazon have worked hand-in-hand to make this possible", says Nicky Mathew, Head of Partnerships at Playo. "Having built an ecosystem for sports enthusiasts, Playo has consistently led the charge in enabling access to sports & fitness globally. The launch of Playo vouchers on Amazon marks a game-changing moment for the sports community and marketplace in India, giving users the ability to buy or gift sports credits instantly at the tap of a button.

We see this as a strategic partnership that opens the door for continued co-innovation, setting the stage for exciting possibilities ahead."

"Amazon India is committed to making sports and fitness more accessible and convenient for customers nationwide. Our partnership with Playo is a strategic step that broadens our offerings and strengthens our role as a go-to destination for sports and fitness. Amazon users can now discover and book sports venues across 100+ cities on Playo," said Karthik Subbarayappa, Director - Kitchen, Home Improvement & Sports, Amazon India.

With this partnership, Amazon and Playo aim to meet the rising demand for flexible, wellness-oriented benefits and recreational options, whether for individuals booking games with friends or organizations offering prepaid sports credits as part of their employee engagement and wellness programs.

About Playo

Playo is the world's largest sports community, connecting millions of sports and fitness enthusiasts through a network of 5,000+ sports venues across 100+ cities. Whether you're a curious beginner, a passionate sports-lover or a corporate team looking to bond beyond the boardroom, Playo brings people together through the joy of playing. With a single-minded vision to make sports a part of life, Playo is transforming how people engage with sports, encouraging healthier lifestyles and fostering a global sports community.

To learn more, visit playo.co or download the Playo app.

