Posidex Technologies Embarks on Strategic Rebrand and Global Expansion

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 5: Posidex Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of customer master data management solutions in India, announced its plans for global expansion alongside the unveiling of a strategic rebrand. The new logo was revealed by PV Sindhu, who was joined by industry dignitaries and the Posidex leadership team.

PV Sindhu remarked, "I was given a preview of the solutions and products, and it was mind-blowing to see how effectively they impact people. Behind the scenes, often without people even realizing it, Posidex has been making daily life easier. Whether it's securing personal data, providing accurate customer insights, or helping businesses understand their customers better, their technology has become an invisible yet essential part of everyday interactions."

For over two decades, Posidex has empowered over 60 major enterprises--including several Fortune 500 companies--in sectors such as banking, insurance, consumer finance, housing finance, retail, capital markets, and government. Posidex's advanced customer data management and real-time contextual insights have enabled clients to thrive in highly competitive environments.

Posidex currently supports 7 of India's 9 largest private banks, 9 of the top 15 NBFCs, the country's second-largest retailer, the largest depository, and numerous government departments, underscoring its leadership in India. With precise, scalable, real-time insights, Posidex has earned the trust of key players across India's most critical sectors.

Building on this success, Posidex is expanding into North America, the Middle East, and the APAC region, with active growth underway in the U.S., Dubai, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines. As the company broadens its global reach, its new brand identity reflects Posidex's evolution and ongoing commitment to delivering real-time, 360-degree customer insights. This strategic rebrand aligns with Posidex's mission to bring its proven solutions to high-growth international markets, strengthening its position as a leader in customer data management and technology innovation.

K. Venkat Reddy, Co-Founder & CEO of Posidex Technologies, said , "Leveraging on our vast experience in handling complex data challenges, demands to scale, I am excited and proud to announce the repositioning, at this opportunistic timing to take on the global market with our robust suite of products to meet stringent data privacy law"

Datta Gouravelly, Executive Director of Posidex Technologies, remarked, "Our new brand identity is more than just a visual change--it symbolizes our readiness to bring Posidex's innovations to the global stage."

Posidex's suite of products--PrimeMDM, Prime360, CLIP, Relate, and Screen--enables secure, real-time customer entity resolution, record linkage, and intelligent insights. At its core, Posidex's proprietary algorithm, developed 21 years ago, transforms customer data into secure tokens through a unique five-step polymorphic tokenization process--a globally distinct approach. Clients have achieved exponential growth, reduced risk, enhanced compliance, and up to 75% lower infrastructure costs, with 99.5% processing accuracy, keeping them ahead of their competition.

About Posidex Technologies

Founded in 2003, Posidex Technologies is a Hyderabad-based deep-tech enterprise specializing in customer intelligence and data management solutions. Honored with the Asian Banker Technology Award, Posidex supports over 60 industry leaders across the banking, financial services, insurance, government, telecom, and retail sectors. Renowned for its cost-effective, high-performance solutions, Posidex is positioned to make a global impact in customer master data management and contextual customer insights.

For more information, visit www.posidex.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2548248/Posidex_Technologies.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2548247/Posidex_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)