Powering Bharat's Growth-Driven Sectors: Bharat Network Group (BNG) Officially Makes its Debut

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 1: Bharat Network Group (BNG), a next-generation multi-brand platform, officially announced its launch today, bringing together some of Bharat's most influential media, technology, education, and consumer brands under one integrated network.

Driven by a unified vision, BNG aims to streamline the operations, storytelling, and services of its growing brand portfolio: The Founder Media, The Banker Media, The Educator Media, Tech Disruptor Media, O2-Gears, Boothify, and NetconX -- each a leader in its own niche.

"BNG is more than a network -- it's a movement built on the belief that Bharat's next big leap lies in sectoral collaboration, focused storytelling, and digital-first service ecosystems. We're building Bharat's future, brand by brand," said Dr. Ashish Srivastava, Founder & Director, Bharat Network Group.

"We're not just launching a group of companies -- we're launching a mindset shift. A belief that growth can be purposeful, content can be powerful, and networks can create lasting change," said Dr. Anupam Gupta, Founder & Director, Bharat Network Group

"BNG was born out of a need to simplify complexity. Across industries, we saw fragmented voices trying to create impact. With BNG, we bring those voices under one roof -- to amplify their reach, streamline their growth, and serve Bharat in a more connected, meaningful way," said Vaibhav Kumar, Vice President, Bharat Network Group

Each brand under BNG continues to operate independently while gaining access to shared resources, technology, strategic direction, and market reach:

* The Founder Media - A content-first platform showcasing tech startups, disruptors, and founders.

* The Banker Media - A trusted voice for Bharat's BFSI and Fintech sector, offering insights, research, and awards.

* The Educator Media - A digital platform for students and institutions focusing on college rankings, placements, and academic discovery.

* Tech Disruptor Media - Covering enterprise tech leadership, CIO innovations, and digital transformation trends.

* O2-Gears - A consumer lifestyle brand creating smart wearables and audio accessories for modern Bharat.

* Boothify - A 360° event management company providing design-to-delivery solutions for brands and expos.

* NetconX - A digital and IT solutions company offering development, cloud services, and technology consulting.

With a footprint that spans across media, events, education, technology, and consumer products, BNG is positioned to become a force multiplier in Bharat's innovation ecosystem. Its platforms host flagship summits, publish industry-led magazines, enable digital experiences, and deliver tech-enabled solutions to a diverse audience.

The launch campaign themed as "One Vision. Many Voices. One Network." showcases BNG's commitment to unify Bharat's growth sectors under one banner. Going forward, BNG aims to invest in scalable digital platforms, pan-Bharat outreach initiatives, and collaborative brand programs across its ecosystem.

Bharat Network Group (BNG) is a multi-brand ecosystem built to drive Bharat's future through integrated platforms in media, technology, education, lifestyle, and events. Headquartered in New Delhi with teams across Bharat, BNG champions purpose-driven growth across sectors that shape Bharat's economy and identity.

