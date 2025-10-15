PPS Motors launches MG Windsor Inspire Edition for a Sustainable EV Future in Hyderabad

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 15: PPS Motors today announced the launch of the Windsor Inspire Edition, a limited edition of India's best-selling EV, built to celebrate one year of Windsor's remarkable journey in the country at its LB Nagar showroom at Hyderabad. The Inspire Edition draws from the strong love and trust that the Windsor has received from customers, crossing the milestone of 40,000 units in less than a year. With only 300 units to be produced, the Inspire Edition is both a commemoration of the Windsor's success and a symbol of the spirit of inspiration that continues to drive India's electric mobility movement. PPS Motors delivered the first MG Windsor Inspire Edition vehicle in Hyderabad to a customer by Vinay Raina, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors, in the presence of Saurav Prakash, Zonal Head (South), JSW MG Motor India, and other senior officials from both the organizations.

Celebrating the milestone, Vinay Raina, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, "Our vision at JSW MG Motor India, has always been to stay ahead while crafting vehicles that embody aspiration and progress. The Windsor Inspire Edition stands as a tribute to the remarkable journey shared by our customers and India's growing EV revolution. Having surpassed 40,000 units within a year, the trust and admiration for the Windsor has truly inspired this new edition. Every contour and feature is a reflection of our dedication to innovation, design excellence, and sustainable mobility. The Windsor Inspire Edition is a bold expression of ambition, advancement, and India's unstoppable move toward a sustainable future."

Commenting on the occasion, Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors said, "The response that we have received for the MG Windsor has been overwhelming as this being the highest selling EV in India. The new Windsor Inspire model will further strengthen our position in the segment. Reflecting a strong and enduring partnership, PPS Motors has been achieving the highest average per-outlet sales for MG Motor India in Hyderabad."

Commemorates 1 year of Windsor EV as India's best-selling EV clocking more than 40,000

* Distinct Pearl White with Starry Black dual-tone exterior, Black alloy wheels, and bespoke Inspire badging

* Elegant premium dual tone interiors finished in Sangria Red and Black leather upholstery with embroidered Inspire insignia

* Optional illuminated glass roof animation and wireless sill plates for personalized expression

* Booking for the limited run of 300 units of Windsor Inspire started October 9th, and deliveries from 15th October

* Windsor Inspire Edition comes at a BaaS Price of 1NR 9.99L + INR 3.9/km*

EXTERIOR & INTERIOR

The Windsor Inspire Edition carries a striking dual-tone Pearl White with Starry Black theme. Black alloy wheels, paired with black ORVMs, lend a confident stance, while the bespoke Inspire badging reinforces its exclusivity. The interior continues this expression of distinction with Sangria Red and Black leather upholstery, embroidered Inspire insignia on the headrests, and gold highlights across the cabin. A blacked-out center console armrest further sharpens the premium ambience, making the Inspire Edition as indulgent inside as it is striking outside.

ACCESSORIES & PERSONALIZATION

The Inspire Edition comes with a specially designed accessory pack, featuring Rose Gold styling cues across the front grille element, body side moldings, and bumper corner protectors. Themed 3D mats, Inspire cushions, rear window sunshades, and a premium leather key cover bring thoughtful detail to everyday use. The Drive Mate Pro+ kit adds intelligent convenience to the experience. For those seeking an even more expressive identity, optional accessories such as a Skylight Infinity View glass roof animation and wireless illuminated sill plates will also be available at JSW MG Motor India dealerships, giving customers the freedom to personalize their Inspire Edition further.

A YEAR OF SUCCESS, A FUTURE OF INSPIRATION

The Inspire Edition is a symbol of Windsor's forward journey, rooted in luxury, sustainability, and innovation. Over the past year, the Windsor EV has won the trust of car buyers nationwide by combining aspirational design with practical advantages, earning the title of India's best-selling EV. Its Infinity View glass roof, segment-leading legroom, and 135 degree reclining rear seats deliver unmatched comfort, while a spacious, tech-focused cabin ensures every journey feels elevated. The light and responsive steering make it a delight for city driving, and the innovative Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model lowers entry costs, making premium EV ownership more accessible.

With the Inspire Edition (38 kWh), Windsor also introduces new i-SMART features that enhance convenience and lifestyle integration. The 'Watch Wellness' app (powered by Brilliant Wellness), available via the Jio Store, allows users to access a curated library of wellness videos directly on the head unit -- perfect for moments when the vehicle is stationary. Additionally, customers can now experience seamless aftersales support with 'Book My Service' through Jio VR, enabling car service appointments to be scheduled effortlessly from the head unit itself.

These differentiators set the Windsor apart and drove overwhelming demand, with over 15,000 bookings on day one and the model going on to become the country's best-selling EV since launch. The Inspire Edition celebrates this extraordinary success, embodying its very name, to inspire. With this milestone, JSW MG Motor India continues to stay ahead, delivering future-forward products that blend luxury, progressive technology, and sustainable mobility for its customers across the nation.

The Windsor Inspire Edition will be available exclusively through JSW MG Motor India dealerships across the country. Bookings open at www.mgmotor.co.in or via the Elite Hub at 1800 570 0000.

*Battery Rental

About JSW MG Motor India

SAIC Motor, a global Fortune 500 company with a presence in over 100 countries and JSW Group (India's leading conglomerate with interests across B2B and B2C sectors) formed a joint venture - JSW MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. in 2023. The joint venture aims to build a smart and sustainable automotive ecosystem while staying focused on developing a diverse portfolio of vehicles to give car buyers better access to advanced technologies and futuristic products with attractive value propositions. JSW MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. is committed to introducing world-class technology, strengthening the manufacturing landscape, bringing the best of innovation across its business operations, and generating significant employment opportunities through extensive localisation.

About Morris Garages

Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world-famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. MG vehicles were much sought after by celebrities, including British Prime Ministers and even the British Royal Family, for their styling, elegance, and spirited performance. The MG Car Club, set up in 1930 at Abingdon in the UK, has thousands of loyal fans, making it one of the world's largest clubs for a car brand. MG has evolved into a modern, futuristic, and innovative brand over the last 100 years. Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 1,00,000 plus vehicles and 6,000 direct and indirect employees. Driven by its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility, the innovative automaker has augmented across-the-board 'experiences' within the automobile segment today. It has introduced several 'firsts' in India, including India's first Internet SUV - MG Hector, India's first Pure Electric Internet SUV - MG ZS EV, India's first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV - MG Gloster, the Astor- India's first SUV with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology, MG Comet - The Street-Smart Car and India's first Intelligent CUV, MG Windsor.

About PPS Motors:

PPS Motors is part of a larger automobile group - one of the country's largest spread automobile conglomerates - with a rich experience of 75+ years, operates through 720+ automobile touch-points across 18 states supported by a dedicated team of over 18,000 expert professionals. PPS Trucking provides exceptional service and upholds high standards of professionalism. The conglomerate represents a diverse spectrum of auto segments, including 18 brands in passenger vehicles, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and construction equipment.

