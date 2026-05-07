Prabhaat Global Industries Ltd. Streamlines Logistics and Procurement with Traqo's Auction Platform

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 6: Prabhaat Global Industries Ltd. , a leading manufacturer and exporter of agricultural inputs in India, has transformed its logistics and procurement operations by implementing Traqo's intelligent auction and automation platform. The implementation has replaced previously manual processes with a fully automated, transparent, and data-driven system, resulting in significant cost optimization and operational visibility.

Customer Company Overview

Prabhaat Global Industries Ltd. is a pioneer in the manufacturing and export of agricultural inputs, offering a wide range of products including micronutrients, bio fertilizers, bio pesticides, organic fertilizers, and biostimulants. The company serves both domestic and international customers with consistent quality and a strong focus on supply chain excellence.

Testimonial: Prabhaat Global Industries Ltd.

"At Prabhaat Global Industries Ltd., our core purpose is to build a legacy of sustainable world-class products and services that focus on the health, prosperity, and security of communities across the globe. Since our incorporation in 1974, we have remained committed to being a pioneer in India's agricultural inputs sector, offering a comprehensive portfolio including micronutrients, bio-fertilizers, bio-pesticides, organic fertilizers, and bio-stimulants. Our dedication to excellence was recognized with the First National Quality Award for Biotechnological Products, presented by the Prime Minister of India in 2012.

To uphold our world-class standards, we ensure our operations are consistently System Driven and Quality Oriented. While we were previously using another bidding software, transitioning to Traqo has provided a far more comprehensive, end-to-end solution for our logistics needs. We are significantly more satisfied with their all-round operation, which has brought remarkable transparency and efficiency to our plant operations. Notably, this shift has also allowed us to achieve substantial savings in our logistics costs.

Beyond the technology, the Traqo team is exceptionally responsive, aligning with our values of being Ambition-led and Future Ready. With a strong PAN INDIA presence and exposure to 35+ countries in our export operations, digitizing our supply chain with such a robust partner allows us to uphold the Respect and Dignity of our global stakeholders while ensuring the consistent delivery of eco-friendly agricultural solutions."

-- Saurabh Taneja, Chief Operating Officer at Prabhaat Global Industries Ltd.

What the Rollout Covers

Traqo has automated and digitised Prabhaat Global Industries's complete logistics and procurement workflow. Key changes after implementation are:

Before Traqo Implementation

- Manual load planning after truck booking, resulting in suboptimal vehicle utilisation

- No structured mechanism to ensure competitive procurement pricing

- Lack of centralized tracking for procurement activities

- Limited visibility of orders inside the plant

- Absence of comprehensive analytics and reporting tools

After Traqo Implementation

- Auction-Based Procurement: Sales orders are chosen at the time of auction creation, and transporters bid in real time to achieve the most competitive pricing.

- Automated Trip Creation: Trips automatically generated upon auction acceptance with real-time vehicle tracking

- Integrated Gate Pass System: Automatic gate passes for inbound and outbound movements with improved in-plant control

- Advanced Analytics: Insights on transporter share of business, bidding patterns, cost trends, popular vehicle types, and vendor POD upload percentage

- Comprehensive MIS Reporting: Detailed reports across auctions, in-plant operations, and trip execution

Vendor-Side Testimonial

" Prabhaat Global Industries's shift to an auction-driven and automated logistics system reflects their strong commitment to operational excellence. We are proud to partner with them in this transformation, delivering cost optimisation, real-time visibility, and actionable insights at scale. We look forward to supporting their continued growth."

-- Product Engineer at Traqo said.

About the Customer Company

Prabhaat Global Industries Ltd., formerly Prabhat Fertilizer & Chemical Works is a pioneer in India's agricultural inputs sector, incorporated in 1974. The company manufactures and exports a comprehensive range of products including micronutrients, bio fertilizers, bio pesticides, organic fertilizers, and biostimulants. Holding prestigious accreditations including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 18001, IMO, HACCP & WHO-GMP, and recognised with the First National Quality Award for Biotechnological Products by the Prime Minister of India in 2012, Prabhat Agri serves a wide domestic and international customer base with high-quality, eco-friendly agricultural solutions.

Visit: https://www.prabhatagri.com/

About Traqo

Traqo is an IIT-IIM backed startup transforming logistics with its unified platform. As a complete freight booking-to-billing platform and digital command center, Traqo connects shippers, transporters, manufacturers, and logistics providers on one neutral, no-code SaaS ecosystem covering full-truckload, part-truckload, and container movements. Using SIM-based tracking, APIs, and automation (no hardware needed), it delivers end-to-end visibility across road, rail, and ocean freight.

Mukesh Deogune, CEO & Co-Founder -

"We're starting with full truckload, part truckload, and EXIM logistics but the destination is the entire global logistics ecosystem. Manufacturers deserve one platform for every logistics need, not a patchwork of solutions. We're building that platform: geography-agnostic, AI-native, and flexible enough to bring every piece of the supply chain under one roof."

Visit https://www.traqo.io/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)