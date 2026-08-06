Redmi launches Note 17 5G with 8,000mAh battery in India: Check price

Xiaomi has expanded its Redmi Note series in India with the launch of the Redmi Note 17 5G. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, the smartphone sports a 6.9-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone comes with an 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, which the company claims is the biggest ever on a Redmi device and can last for up to three days on a single charge. Xiaomi says the Redmi Note 17 ships with Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and will receive four Android OS updates.

Redmi Note 17: Price and variants

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 27,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 30,999

Colours: Dark Night, Arctic Blue and Starlight Purple

Redmi Note 17: Offers and availability

According to the company, the Redmi Note 17 5G will go on sale from 12 pm on August 13 through the company’s official website, ecommerce platform Amazon and Xiaomi retail stores.

As part of the launch offer, customers can avail a bank discount of Rs 3,000 on select cards.

ALSO READ: Google Drive desktop to stop Google Photos backups on August 10: What to do Customers will also receive 5TB of JioAI Cloud storage with Jio True 5G, three months of YouTube Premium Lite and six months of Google One (200GB cloud storage).

Redmi Note 17: Details

According to the company, the Redmi Note 17 5G sports a 6.9-inch TrueColour AMOLED display with a 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and peak brightness of up to 1,800 nits. The display also supports HydroTouch 2.0 and comes with TÜV Rheinland eye-care certifications.

Redmi Note 17 is powered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor, which is paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which is also expandable up to 2TB.

For the camera system, the smartphone sports a 50MP AI dual rear camera system and an 8MP front-facing camera. Camera features include Night Mode, AI HDR, Dynamic Shots, AI Editor, and 2x in-sensor zoom.

The Redmi Note 17 5G comes with an 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery that Xiaomi claims can deliver up to three days of typical usage on a single charge. It supports 45W fast charging, with the charger included in the box and 22.5W reverse wired charging for compatible devices. According to the company, the battery is TÜV certified to retain up to 80% of its capacity after 1,600 charging cycles.

For durability, the handset features Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It runs Android 16-based HyperOS 3 out of the box and is promised to receive four years of Android software updates and six years of security updates. It also includes Google's Gemini integration and Xiaomi's HyperIsland feature.

Redmi Note 17 5G: Specifications