Prismforce Skill Management Platform Now Available on SAP® Store

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16: Prismforce today announced that its skill management platform is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. SkillPrism integrates with SAP SuccessFactors solutions and enables enterprises to gain a unified, real-time view of workforce skills, capacity, and demand to support more informed workforce planning and talent decisions.

- SkillPrism, the AI-powered skills intelligence platform, enables smarter workforce planning and talent decisions for SAP SuccessFactors customers

As organizations accelerate the adoption of AI and automation, workforce data often remains fragmented across HR, learning, and operational systems. This fragmentation limits visibility into workforce capabilities and slows response to changing business demand. Prismforce's skill management platform addresses this challenge by embedding AI-driven skills intelligence directly into enterprise systems, enabling organizations to continuously synchronize workforce data and improve talent decisions across the enterprise.

Somnath Chatterjee, Founder and CEO of Prismforce, said: "Skills are rapidly becoming the currency of work. By bringing SkillPrism to SAP Store and integrating with SAP SuccessFactors HCM solutions, we enable enterprises to embed AI-driven skills intelligence directly into their HR systems. This allows leaders to gain a real-time understanding of workforce capabilities and make faster, more confident decisions on staffing, mobility, and workforce planning."

SkillPrism enables organizations to:

- Build dynamic, AI-powered skill profiles by unifying certifications, project experience, assessments, and external signals into a continuously updated skills inventory

- Gain enterprise-wide visibility into workforce capabilities through a real-time, validated skills intelligence layer integrated with SAP SuccessFactors

- Personalize career development and internal mobility by matching employees to roles, projects, and opportunities aligned with their verified skills and aspirations

- Identify skill gaps and drive targeted reskilling through AI-powered learning recommendations integrated with enterprise learning systems

- Improve workforce planning and staffing decisions with data-driven insights into available, emerging, and adjacent skills

The solution integrates with SAP using certified SAP APIs, enabling secure synchronization of employee data, roles, skills, and workforce capacity. This ensures workforce intelligence and planning decisions remain anchored to accurate system-of-record data within SAP environments.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Prismforce is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs - quickly and cost-effectively.

The Prismforce Skill Management Platform is available on the SAP Store

About Prismforce

Prismforce is an AI-powered SaaS platform that began with a focus on IT services firms, helping them transform their talent supply chain. Its cloud-native suite unifies skill intelligence, talent marketplace, staffing, skilling, demand forecasting, and hiring. This enables enterprises to plan, staff, and deliver projects faster while unlocking richer career paths for their people. The platform helps drive both business performance and employee engagement by making talent operations smarter and more efficient.

Backed by Sequoia Capital, Prismforce has a global presence with a team of 200+ experts. It currently serves over 700,000 global users across 30+ leading IT services and tech companies worldwide. The company is expanding its capabilities into adjacent sectors as enterprise needs evolve in an AI-first era.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

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