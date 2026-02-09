Problem-solving ability will be the real strength of the future, says Dr. Tapan Singhel at IMDR's 51st convocation ceremony

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Februrary 9: As artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies increasingly reshape the global workplace, traditional entry-level jobs in multinational companies are steadily declining. However, young professionals who possess strong skills, innovative thinking, and problem-solving abilities will continue to find unlimited, high-paying opportunities, said Dr. Tapan Singhel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bajaj General Insurance Limited.

Dr. Singhel was speaking as the chief guest at the 51st convocation ceremony of the Deccan Education Society's Institute of Management Development and Research (IMDR). Shri. Jagdish Kadam, Chairman, IMDR's Board of Management, Dr Anand Katikar, Secretary, Deccan Education Society, Dr Shikha Jain, Director, IMDR, faculty members, staff, parents, and graduating students were present in large numbers for the function. During the ceremony, degrees and various awards were conferred on graduating students of the PGDM Batch 2023-25.

Addressing the students, Dr. Singhel said that only about one percent of startups would eventually become unicorns, making problem-solving ability the most critical factor for long-term career success. "Today, even a single individual has the opportunity to build a company and earn crores of rupees. When opportunities come your way, make the most of them and do not let them slip," he said.

He emphasized that education is not merely about intellectual training but about developing the ability to think differently. "Do not fear failure. Move ahead with renewed confidence, understand the expectations of jobs and businesses, and you will eventually learn the art of leading a happy and fulfilling life," he added.

In her introductory address, Dr. Shikha Jain said that the 51st convocation marked an important milestone in the institute's journey. She highlighted that IMDR, recognised as Pune's first business school, has designed its PGDM program in accordance with the National Education Policy 2020. She added that the institute offers strong academic and infrastructural support, maintains industry collaborations, and places special emphasis on research. Dr. Jain urged students to pursue innovation and achieve success while bringing pride to the institution and their families.

An interactive question-and-answer session between Dr. Singhel and the students was a key highlight of the event. Students asked questions on diverse topics such as quantum mechanics, corporate work culture, surety bond, Dr Singhel's transition from research to the insurance industry, and the future of the insurance sector. He responded candidly and encouraged participation from the students.

Shri. Jagdish Kadam and Dr. Anand Katikar congratulated the graduating students and wished them success in their future endeavours. 'Vande Mataram' was recited to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the national song. During the ceremony, the book 'Anvesh - Innovation to Impact' was released, and the winners of Pitch Perfect -- the flagship business plan competition organized by IMDR were also felicitated."

PGDM 2023-25 Meritorious students felicitated

- The best sportsman of the PGDM batch (JS Trophy) - Rounak Rathi

- Student - Overall performance PGDM (JS Trophy) - Om Vaidya

- Late Arjun Singh Gandhi Trophy for Artistic Excellence - Isha Joglekar

- The Vijay Hathiramani Young Professional - Swanandi Bhanose

- The Vijay Hathiramani Trophy for overall excellence - Akshay Bhosale

- Chetan Shah Trophy Best outgoing student organizing talent - Shambhavi Raghuvanshi

- Malina Roy Award for Outstanding Achievement against - Samruddhi Jitendra Gade

- Gold Medal - Vaishnavi Daithankar

- Silver Medal - Shreya Shewale

- Late Brig. N.B. Grant Prize for standing first in the discipline of Ethics & Value System - Pratiksha Patil

