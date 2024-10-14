SMPL New Delhi [India], October 14: The India GCC Trade Council organized the UN South-South Cooperation meeting, which was attended by the Ambassadors and the diplomatic community in Delhi. The Trade Commissioner of the India GCC Trade Council, Prof. Dr. K.S. Rana, welcomed the Ambassadors of Kyrgyz Republic, Kingdom of Lesotho, Republic of Cuba, Algeria, Oman, Bahrain, and the UAE, among others. High Commissioner of Lesotho, Lebohang Valentine Mochaba, mentioned the initiatives taken by Lesotho in this regard. Kyrgyz Republic also gave a briefing about the various collaborations in this regard by Bishkek administration and how Indian companies are welcomed in the new regime of Economic diplomacy between India and Kyrgyz Republic. Charge D Affaires of Republic of Cuba, HE Abel Despaigne, invited Indian companies with the commitment of support between the two nations for a robust partnership. There is a huge interest in India for the GCC nations, especially the Sultanate of Oman, a country with great scope for bilateral trading opportunities in Oil, Limestone, Minerals and Education. Just recently, the Indian Naval Ships Tir, Shardul, and Indian Coast Guard Ship Veera of First Training Squadron (1TS) of the Indian Navy on lorange training deployment have arrived at Muscat, Oman.

The port call exercise between India and Oman further signifies strengthening of existing relations between India and Oman in maritime domain. The Delegation from India, headed by the Trade Commissioner for India, GCC Trade Council-Oman, will go and discuss various education opportunities in Oman authorities. Former Congress leader and ex-Union Minister KV Thomas, who is the special representative of the Kerala government, was the chief guest and presented the appointment certificate to the Honorary Trade Commissioner, Dr. K.S. Rana, who is also the Vice Chancellor of the University of Technology in Rajasthan. Professor Rana brings along a wealth of experience, especially in the field of environmental science, that will further enrich the academic community of GCC nations. His distinguished expertise and enriching career will be a significant contribution to the research and education initiatives. Rana is an exceptional leader, and his commitment and visionary approach to student welfare and qualitative education for all has always been encouraged by various diplomatic missions.

The event was attended by the Deputy Chief of Protocol of Ministry of External Affairs, Manjesh Grover, who spoke about accelerating India's relationship with the region and its support for the various other nations that are a part of South-South cooperation. India has also in the past extended various credit lines to these countries through the Exim Bank.

The Trade Commissioner, Dr. K.S. Rana, said global trade relations were essential and it was gratifying to see the development of trade relations between India and the Sultanate of Oman, and he also appealed to various institutions to come forward to extend support in collaboration with institutions in Oman.

"As President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization, my goal is to build bilateral relations to reach new heights between India and GCC countries, and our previous delegation saw tremendous interest from the Indian side. The next delegation will go in a few weeks from now, said Dr. Asif Iqbal, who is looking to connect the companies for business in Oman. The Indian delegation will explore opportunities in areas of contractual farming, poultry industry, meat processing, and agricultural collaborations and also identify other opportunities for building up robust infrastructure needs of the country in the field of setting up Education collaborations in GCC nations.

He was the Vice Chancellor of Mewar University, Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, and Kumaun University, Nainital, and the Vice Chancellor of Nalanda State University, Patna.

The Trade Commissioner also expressed great interest in supporting the trade relations between the two countries and invited the trade community to explore all the available choices for investors.

During the event, The India GCC Trade Council also presented the Certificate of Appointment to Prof. K.S. Rana, who will be taking delegations to the GCC nations to strengthen mechanisms created for enabling these trade opportunities between both countries.

