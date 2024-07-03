ProQuest, by House of Paras, makes a comeback with a revolutionary range of health and wellness products

HT Syndication

Delhi-NCR [India], July 3: ProQuest, the groundbreaking nutraceutical brand from the House of Paras, is ready to serve yet again with a refreshed identity. The brand is set to redefine the path to overall wellness with a carefully curated range of products designed to support and enhance a balanced, healthy lifestyle.

The brand recognizes the growing demand for high-quality nutraceutical products that promote overall well-being. With ProQuest, the Paras Group is committed to delivering exceptional products that embody their vision of holistic health.

Following are some of the products that ProQuest has:

* Crea Quest: A high-quality micronised instantised Creatine Monohydrate Formula.

* Raw Whey: A high-quality pure protein formula to provide maximum outcome.

* Power Whey: A high-quality whey protein formula with Probiotic and Digestive Enzymes.

* ISO Quest: A high-quality whey protein isolate with Probiotic, Vitamin, Minerals and Digestive enzymes.

"ProQuest represents a new chapter in our mission to promote wellness through innovative and effective nutraceutical solutions," said Akansha Nagar, Managing Director, ProQuest. "We are thrilled to introduce our initial products, CreaQuest, Raw Whey, Power Whey, and ISO Quest, and look forward to expanding our range to include more health supplements that cater to diverse wellness needs."

In the coming months, ProQuest will continue to expand its product line, offering a variety of nutraceutical solutions designed to support holistic health and well-being. The brand's future offerings will include additional supplements like Proteins, Gainers, Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, and Healthy food which are focused on different aspects of health.

About VRS Foods Limited

Founded in 1960 by Ch. Ved Ram, Paras Group began with 60 litres of milk and has grown into a leading dairy company. With the establishment of VRS Foods Limited in 1987, the Group has continuously advanced with the latest technology, now delivering over 250,000 litres of milk per day in the Delhi Metro area. With ProQuest, Paras Group extends its legacy into the nutraceutical industry, aiming to provide exceptional health solutions.

For more information about ProQuest and to explore their range of products, please visit and follow ProQuest on

