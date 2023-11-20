Ramky Estates Presents 'RPL: Ramky Premiere League' - A Cricket Extravaganza Uniting Communities

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 20: Ramky Estates, the leading residential realty developer in Hyderabad, is thrilled to announce the launch of the 'RPL: Ramky Premiere League', a groundbreaking inter-community cricket tournament featuring teams from residents of its projects. This T20 format cricket league promises to be an exhilarating journey of sportsmanship and community unity, with matches scheduled from November 25th to December 17th 2023.

RPL brings together residents from ten of Ramky Estates' completed projects, creating an electrifying atmosphere of friendly competition and camaraderie. The tournament will follow the T20 format, ensuring fast-paced, action-packed matches that captivate both players and spectators. The competition will unfold in a league format, leading to thrilling semifinals and finals, where the top-performing teams will battle for supremacy. This tournament is scheduled to take place from November 25th to December 17th with the cricket world cup in the backdrop motivating residents to give it their all on the pitch. The matches will be held at the Olympus grounds, providing an excellent and well-equipped setting for the cricketing extravaganza.

Day and Night Matches: The group stage matches will take place during the day, while the semifinals and finals will be played under the floodlights, creating a captivating atmosphere for players and spectators alike.

The tournament will kick off with a grand inaugural event at 6:30 pm at Radisson Gachibowli. The opening ceremony will feature the traditional lighting of the lamp by team captains, symbolizing the spirit of unity and sportsmanship.

M. Nanda Kishore, Managing Director, Ramky Estates, stated, "RPL is not just a cricket tournament; it's a celebration of community and sportsmanship. We are excited to witness the residents of our projects come together, showcase their cricketing talents, and build lasting memories. This initiative aligns with our commitment to creating vibrant and connected communities."

