RealX Closes INR 9.4 Crore Deal in Dwarka, Gujarat in Record 45 Days and Launches 2nd Ayodhya Property

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: RealX is the world's first platform to establish direct legal property rights within blockchain tokens through its pioneering Secure Digital Rights (SDR) technology. The company today announced successful closure of its fractional ownership offering, for a prime 9-acre development project in Dwarka, Gujarat. The deal attracted 93 investors and was fully subscribed within 45 days, it showcased a huge demand in tokenized real estate technology and legal innovation.

RealX has embedded actual legal property rights directly into blockchain tokens, creating a propriety model that operates fully within existing legal frameworks. This innovation represents years of intellectual property development in both legal and technology frameworks, combining cutting-edge blockchain technology with sophisticated legal structuring to deliver genuine 'Right to Registered Co-Ownership' (RRO) through digital assets.Manish Kumar, CEO of RealX, said, "What we have accomplished with the Dwarka project, validates our revolutionary Secure Digital Rights (SDR) technology that makes RealX the world's first platform to embed direct legal property rights within blockchain tokens. Our investors are holding Property Tokens that provide direct Rights on the property, with full legal enforceability in courts. Our proprietary legal framework operates within existing base property laws without creating SPVs or securities. While global competitors are relying on intermediary structures, our IP enables direct co-ownership through blockchain tokens. This means when one holds a Property Token, one can exhaust it to become a direct registered co-owner of the property, something no other platform worldwide can offer. "

Neera Inamdar, COO of RealX, said, "Even we were a little surprised by the subscription within 45 days. At the same time, the offline legal process upto registration took a few months' time which is also unusual. We are trying to solve real estate's most complex digitization challenge and learning a lot as we go along executing transactions."

"Our solution can have transformative effects in the future even as similar technology and process can be used to develop advanced Real Estate products as well as can be applied to other real-world assets as we scale," Manish further added.

The sector has immense potential; Dubai has embraced tokenized real estate through Dubai Land Department actively supporting it. Elsewhere, the platforms typically rely on SPV structures that separate legal ownership from token ownership. The United States' RWA tokenization has reached over $8 billion in total value locked, yet most solutions offer securities or derivative instruments rather than direct property rights. Qatar and Singapore continue developing regulatory frameworks, but lack the integrated legal-blockchain model that eliminates intermediary structures entirely.

The successful closure comes amidst a global surge in Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization. However, RealX's approach fundamentally differentiates it from global competitors by solving the critical challenge that has plagued the industry, the gap between blockchain tokens and actual legal ownership.

RealX is the world's first platform to successfully embed direct legal property rights within blockchain tokens through its pioneering Secure Digital Rights (SDR) technology. Unlike all other players globally, RealX operates without creating SPVs or offering securities, instead providing direct co-ownership through its proprietary legal framework built on existing base property laws.

It has a Dual Ownership Model, Registered Co-Ownership (RCO) and Property Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain. There are no intermediaries, direct property rights without SPV structures; it has court-enforceable rights, which means full legal enforceability with proportionate beneficial ownership. It can enable mass market access with minimum investment of INR 5,000 with complete legal protection. It has a 100% digital ecosystem and strict marketplace approach without agent mandates.

