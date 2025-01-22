Reliable Paints Chooses BatchMaster ERP for Enhanced Business Efficiency

India PR Distribution

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 22: BatchMaster Software, a leading provider of process manufacturing ERP solutions, has announced its collaboration with Reliable Paints, a renowned paint manufacturer based in Vadodara, Gujarat. Impressed by BatchMaster's industry-specific solutions, Reliable Paints has selected BatchMaster ERP as its business management software.

BatchMaster ERP offers thoughtfully designed features that help manufacturing organizations digitalize and streamline their operations while adhering to local and global regulatory guidelines. This enables companies to gain industry expertise and operate more efficiently.

Previously, Reliable Paints managed all operations manually using Excel sheets, a time-consuming and traditional approach. This led to a few challenges, underscoring the need for improvements in planning, streamlined production timelines, consistent product quality, and enhanced collaboration and communication across departments.

Additionally, the company relied on Tally for financial management, but its limitations prevented it from accurately meeting the complex financial needs of the business.

In search of a comprehensive solution, Reliable Paints aimed for proper production planning and scheduling, robust inventory management, and precise formulation. After extensive research, the company found BatchMaster's Paint ERP software to be the perfect fit, offering all the required functionalities.

BatchMaster ERP provides capabilities such as costing, laboratory management, order entry and sales management, purchase order management, bill of materials, batch ticket and production, GST calculation, GHS and SDS label printing, and more.

These features ensure a holistic solution for Reliable Paints' business needs. Reliable Paints expects this association with BatchMaster ERP to resolve its underlying complexities and streamline production processes.

Sanjay Panjwani, Managing Director of BatchMaster Software Pvt. Ltd., expressed gratitude for Reliable Paints' trust and assured them that the implementation and support team would meet their expectations.

About Reliable Paints

Established in 2007 and located in Vadodara, Gujarat, Reliable Paints is a leading manufacturer and exporter of liquid paints and primers. The company specializes in high-performance, multi-functional, organic barrier paints, coatings, and linings suitable for medium to extreme service conditions.

About BatchMaster Software Pvt. Ltd.

BatchMaster Software is a market leader in enterprise software solutions for process manufacturing industries. With over 3,000 implementations worldwide, BatchMaster has extensive industry experience and offers ERP solutions that support industry-specific functionalities and handle critical processes of micro-verticals. BatchMaster helps organizations streamline operations, reduce costs, increase profits, and manage compliance and safety to ensure customer satisfaction.

