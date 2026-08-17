RGIPT Celebrates Independence Day with a Call for Discipline, Integrity, and Responsible Freedom

PNN

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 17: The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Jais, celebrated the 80th Independence Day of India with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm. Faculty members, officers, staff, students, research scholars and members of the RGIPT community came together to commemorate the nation's freedom and honour the sacrifices of the countless freedom fighters who contributed to India's independence.

The celebrations commenced with the unfurling of the National Flag by the Hon'ble Director, Prof. Harish Hirani, followed by the National Anthem.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Hirani emphasised the importance of ethics, integrity, discipline and responsible citizenship among the youth, highlighting their vital role in nation-building.

The central theme of his address was captured in the message: "Freedom gives us rights; rules and responsibilities make that freedom meaningful."

Drawing inspiration from India's freedom movement, Prof. Hirani reflected on the lives and contributions of Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, highlighting the enduring lessons they offer in self-discipline, courage, intellectual questioning, institutional responsibility, justice and nation-building.

Referring to Mahatma Gandhi, the Director highlighted the importance of self-discipline, truth and integrity. He observed that freedom does not mean doing whatever one wishes; rather, it requires the discipline to do what is right, even when no one is watching. Gandhi's decision to withdraw the Non-Cooperation Movement following the Chauri Chaura incident was cited as an example of placing principles and ethical conduct above immediate success. Drawing a parallel with academic life, Prof. Hirani emphasised that honesty in research, academic integrity and ethical conduct are as important as academic and professional achievement.

Speaking about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Prof. Hirani emphasised the importance of discipline, organisation and collective purpose. The Indian National Army was highlighted as an example of how individual courage can become a source of national strength when united around a common objective. Relating this to RGIPT, he noted that the strength of an institution lies not only in individual achievements but also in the ability of its people to work together towards a shared vision.

The Director also highlighted Shaheed Bhagat Singh as an example of intellectual courage and the willingness to question injustice. He stressed that respect for rules should not mean giving up the ability to think critically. He distinguished between breaking rules for personal convenience and responsibly questioning practices that may require improvement. He emphasised that a strong institution needs both discipline to follow established rules and the courage to question and improve them through appropriate processes.

Referring to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Prof. Hirani highlighted the importance of strong institutions, effective processes, law and decisive action in nation-building. He emphasised that neither a nation nor an educational institution can function on goodwill alone. Transparent procedures, academic regulations, financial discipline, research ethics, safety protocols, examination systems, procurement procedures and accountability are essential for ensuring fairness and strengthening institutional trust.

The Director further highlighted the contribution of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar and the Constitution of India in providing a framework through which political freedom could be transformed into a just, equal and democratic society. He emphasised that individual rights must coexist with the rights of others and that freedom must always be accompanied by responsibility.

"Freedom is not the right to ignore responsibility. Freedom is the opportunity to exercise responsibility."

Prof. Hirani further emphasised that RGIPT's responsibility extends beyond providing education and awarding degrees. As an Institution of National Importance, the Institute has a responsibility to contribute to India's energy security, technological advancement, innovation, sustainability and human-resource development.

He called for strengthening an institutional culture based on academic honesty, ethical research, zero tolerance for plagiarism, laboratory safety, responsible use of public resources, merit, transparency, mutual respect and a strong sense of responsibility.

Emphasising the importance of rules in institutional life, Prof. Hirani said:

"Rules are not made to inconvenience honest people. Rules are made so that decisions do not depend upon someone's personal preference."

At the same time, he stressed that rules should not become barriers to innovation or institutional improvement. Where a rule no longer serves its intended purpose, it should be examined and improved through appropriate institutional processes.

"The answer to a bad rule is not arbitrary violation. The answer is responsible reform."

Addressing the students, Prof. Hirani urged the younger generation to view Independence Day not only as a celebration of India's past but also as a reminder of their responsibility towards the nation's future. He observed that while the freedom fighters of an earlier generation fought against colonial rule, today's generation must contribute to overcoming challenges such as poverty, unemployment, energy insecurity, pollution, technological dependence, misinformation and corruption.

He highlighted the important role of young engineers and researchers in India's transformation and encouraged them to contribute to emerging areas such as renewable energy, green hydrogen, carbon management, energy storage, electric mobility, artificial intelligence, circular economy and sustainable technologies.

The Director called upon the RGIPT community to draw inspiration from the values of India's freedom fighters and reflect those values in everyday life. He emphasised that respect for the Constitution and the law, honesty in academic and professional work, discipline, the courage to question and innovate, and the commitment to use knowledge for national progress are essential for building a stronger RGIPT and a stronger India.

He concluded by reminding the gathering that the best way to honour the freedom fighters is not merely to remember their sacrifices, but to live by the values for which they stood and contribute, in our own way, to building a better and stronger India.

"Freedom is our inheritance. Discipline is our responsibility. Integrity is our character. Knowledge is our strength. And nation-building is our duty."

Prof. Hirani called for building an RGIPT where freedom is accompanied by responsibility, excellence by integrity, innovation by discipline, and individual aspirations by institutional commitment, while reaffirming the Institute's commitment to contributing meaningfully to Viksit Bharat.

The Independence Day programme also featured a vibrant cultural presentation by the RGIPT community. The cultural segment began with an auspicious Ganesh Vandana presented by Aliya, setting a graceful and celebratory tone for the programme. This was followed by an energetic group song performance by Team Mridang, which was warmly received by the audience.

A lively group dance by Team Tarang further enriched the celebrations, followed by a diverse presentation of solo vocal performances, poetry and dance by students.

The cultural programme culminated in an evocative theatrical presentation portraying the courage, dedication and sacrifices of Indian soldiers serving in the harsh, high-altitude mountain frontiers of the country. The performance deeply moved the audience and served as a fitting tribute to the men and women who continue to safeguard the nation's sovereignty and security.

The celebrations concluded on a note of patriotism, unity, and national pride, with the RGIPT community reaffirming its commitment to the values of freedom, integrity, discipline, service, and nation-building.

For more information, please visit: https://rgipt.ac.in/

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