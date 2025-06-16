Rustomjee Launches Crescent - A Rare Gated Community in Pali Hill with ~Rs 1400 Cr GDV

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: Rustomjee Group, one of the leading real estate companies in Mumbai has announced the launch of Crescent, a new luxury gated community in the heart of Pali Hill, Bandra. Spread across 1.2 acres, Crescent offers a rare opportunity to own a spacious home in one of Mumbai's most premium neighbourhoods. This marks Rustomjee's third project in Pali Hill, following the success of Parishram and The Panorama. The project is being developed with Mt. K Kapital as the project equity partner, further strengthening Rustomjee's commitment to creating landmark residences in the city's most coveted locations.

Crescent features thoughtfully designed 3 and 4-bedroom residences ranging from 1,400 to 2,000 sq. ft. In addition, it offers premium options from bespoke penthouses, expansive apartments, to select opportunities for duplex living--catering to diverse lifestyle needs and preferences. The project stands out for its rare land size in a densely populated area like Pali Hill and is built for people who value space, peace, and a strong sense of community.

Boman Rustom Irani, Chairman and Managing Director of Rustomjee Group, said, "Pali Hill has always been one of Mumbai's most coveted neighbourhoods. It is known for its charm, the heritage and a very close-knit community. With Crescent, we've brought to Pali Hill spacious homes, large open spaces and amazing design. This is our third project here, and like the others, it is designed to build a close-knit and proud community."

Abdeali Tambawala, Co-founder of Mt. K Kapital said, "Our strategic partnership in Crescent, a 1.2-acre development in Pali Hill, is a rare convergence of a gated community, premium location, and numerous amenities. At Mt. K Kapital, we invest in assets with the fundamentals to drive long-term value, and Crescent is a prime example."

Among Crescent's most unique features is a 50-metre long infinity-edge pool that connects both towers and offers stunning views of the sea and the city. It is one of the longest pools in Pali Hill and complementing it, is a pool deck designed for leisure, social gatherings, and memorable moments. Spread across the development are 24,000 sq. ft. of landscape features spanning three levels, including 15,000 sq. ft. of open to air rooftop landscape elements, making Crescent a rare vertical sanctuary in the heart of the city. The project offers a curated blend of tranquil greens, elevated leisure zones, and modern amenities for residents seeking a balanced lifestyle.

The building design, led by SOG (Singapore) with landscaping by COEN Design (Singapore), features optimally designed bespoke layouts, full-height French windows, sundecks and abundant natural light and ventilation. The open-arm splayed masterplan embraces thoughtful design that seamlessly blends with luxury, while the layout is curated with emotion as the fulcrum of its concept. Every element reflects a people-oriented approach, evoking a sense of sensory bliss and deep connection to space.

Built by Rustomjee, known for delivering high-quality homes on time, Crescent promises to be a landmark in luxury living in Bandra.

Founded in 1996, Rustomjee Group is one of Mumbai's leading real estate developers with a strong reputation for quality, innovation, and customer focus. With over 25 million square feet of delivered projects across MMR, Rustomjee has created landmark developments in BKC, South Mumbai, Juhu, Thane, Borivali, and Virar. Known for integrating design excellence with thoughtful community-building, the Group continues to redefine urban living standards across the city.

