SA Tech Software India Ltd. Signs Two-Year Contract with Leading US-Based Transportation Technology Leader, Strengthens GCC Leadership

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 15: SA Tech Software India Ltd. has signed a significant two-year contract with a leading US-based advanced transportation and mobility solutions company. The engagement, valued at approximately ₹100 crore, represents a key milestone in the company's continued growth across global industries and highlights its expertise in establishing and scaling Global Capability Centers (GCCs) for multinational enterprises.

The US-based transportation technology partner, recognized internationally for modernizing mobility systems, digital fare management, and commuter experience platforms, is expanding its operational and engineering presence in India. Under this agreement, SA Tech Software India Ltd. will provide dedicated technical expertise, scalable delivery capabilities, and its proven GCC operating framework to support the company's strategic objectives.

Speaking on the announcement, Manoj Joshi, CEO of SA Technologies, said:

"This agreement reflects the confidence global enterprises place in SA Tech Software India Ltd. as a GCC enabler. Transportation systems worldwide are evolving rapidly, and we are proud to support this transformation. Our GCC capabilities enable organizations to scale with speed, agility, and engineering excellence, and this partnership further strengthens our global positioning."

Commenting on the engagement, Ritesh Sharma, President and Country Head - India, noted:

"We are witnessing growing interest from multinational organizations seeking to establish or expand their GCC operations in India. This engagement reinforces our presence in the transportation sector and demonstrates our ability to deliver high-performance technology centers that combine exceptional talent, operational rigor, and scalable delivery models to create lasting value for organizations."

Abhay Bhan, Director - Sales & Head of GCC Services, added:

"This engagement reflects how global transportation technology leaders increasingly see India as a strategic innovation hub. Leveraging our GCC expertise, SA Tech empowers partners to harness India's talent to build future-ready technology centers shaping the next generation of mobility solutions."

This two-year contract underscores SA Tech Software India Ltd.'s strategic focus on strengthening its footprint in high-growth technology sectors and enhancing its delivery ecosystem. By enabling global enterprises to leverage India as a hub for innovation through GCCs, the company continues to serve as a trusted partner in building scalable, resilient, and future-ready technology centers that drive enterprise transformation.

About SA Tech Software India Ltd.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, with its India headquarters in Pune, SA Tech Software India Ltd. is a trusted partner to leading global enterprises, helping them build, operate, and scale future-ready Global Development Centers, also known as Global Capability Centers, that drive innovation, efficiency, and transformation.

As an NSE Emerge-listed organization and a CMMI Level 5 certified company, SA Tech Software India Ltd. upholds the highest standards of operational excellence, governance, and delivery maturity.

Through its proven Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model and specialized GCC consulting services, the company empowers organizations to expand and optimize their offshore operations with confidence, speed, and scalability.

