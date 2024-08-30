Satvic Movement to conclude its nationwide tour with The Satvic Fest 2024 in Bangalore

VMPL Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 30: Earlier this month, the Satvic Movement was on a 7 city tour for the launch of their book- The Satvic Revolution: 7 Life-Changing Habits to Discover Peak Health and Joy, authored by Co-Founders Subah Saraf and Harshvardhan Saraf and published by Penguin Random House. After successfully hosting 3-hour wellness shows in 7 cities across India, Satvic Movement is now concluding their tour with Satvic Fest 2024 -- The Healthiest Festival of India -- to be held in Bangalore on 31 August 2024 (9 am to 9 pm) at Moongate Event Venue, behind Decathlon Anubhava. This day-long event, curated by the co-founders, will feature various activities from guilt-free food stalls to movement workshops to finding spiritual connections. The yoga wing leaders, Radhika and Akshay, will host a seminar on the seven chakras, incorporating meditation, asanas, breathwork, and more. Additionally, the fest will feature sound healing workshops, a treasure hunt organized by the team, Satvic speed dating, where attendees will meet like-minded partners, and live music performances by famous bands like Kabir Cafe.

Multiple stalls, including those offering plant-based, wholesome foods (by renowned restaurants and Satvic community members) and eco-friendly and organic products from conscious homegrown brands, will also be part of the experience. A special kid-friendly zone with activities will keep children engaged throughout the day, allowing parents to explore the fest at their own pace. Plus, the event will be pet-friendly, ensuring a fun experience for the whole family.

Subah & Harshvardhan Saraf, Co-Founders of the Satvic Movement, said, "We have finally reached the last leg of our nationwide tour. We chose Bangalore as our final stop because this is our home and where most of our community resides. We've noticed that people here lead hectic lives yet are health-conscious and eager to incorporate healthier practices. However, they often need a clear plan, knowledge, and practical guidance in the health education space. We are eager to share this knowledge and meet our community, who have joined us in many in-person workshops. We want to show how embracing a Satvic lifestyle has profoundly impacted our lives. Each step we take together towards understanding Satvic principles brings us closer to a deeper sense of peace, clarity, and fulfilment. We hope that through this experience, attendees will find the inspiration to integrate these practices into their daily lives and witness the positive changes that follow."

About The Authors / Founders

Subah and Harshvardhan Saraf are health educators, changemakers, authors and co-founders of the Satvic Movement. At the age of 13, Subah was diagnosed with multiple health challenges and was prescribed numerous medications. On the other hand, Harshvardhan, merely at the age of 10, struggled with chronic sinusitis from birth and developed psoriasis. With time, their lives took a drastic turn when they came across the idea of using food and lifestyle changes to heal health problems. Soon, they started implementing the new lifestyle and were able to reverse the disease in just a couple of months.

Their healing journeys significantly impacted them, pushing them to dedicate their lives to sharing the timeless wisdom they had received with the world. Subah learned under the guidance of various Indian masters and international institutes, such as the Hippocrates Health Institute in Florida. Meanwhile, Harshvardhan set up holistic health clinics in Mumbai, bringing together a team of natural health practitioners to provide hands-on healing. By 2017, both came together to lead the non-profit organization Satvic Movement while sharing the same vision.

Today, with 50 Satvic team members, they host online workshops for tens of thousands of people and have an online community of over 8 million people, marking just the beginning of their journey towards creating a healthier world.

About Satvic Movement:

The Satvic Movement is a community-driven health revolution that empowers people to live a life of joy and good health. By following the Satvic way of living, a person can reach the highest levels of their physical, mental, and spiritual being. The lifestyle is rooted in principles of simple food, early waking, yoga, loving relationships, a service attitude, and living in harmony with nature.

Their knowledge is based on timeless ancient principles and communicated in modern, practical, and easy-to-understand terms. It is shared through online workshops (ranging from 3 to 21 days), books, and videos. To date, the community has touched 700M lives via workshops, Satvic books, and Videos. They aim to create a world where people can effortlessly live a healthy and joyful life in harmony with each other and with Mother Nature.

