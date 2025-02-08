Sayba Group's Strategic Redevelopment Projects to Transform Jogeshwari and Bandra West

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8: With two ground-breaking redevelopment projects in Jogeshwari West and Bandra West, Sayba Group, a name that is synonymous with quality and trust in Mumbai's real estate industry, is poised to reinvent urban life. With more than 15 years of experience, 32 lakh square feet of OC-ready development, 25+ finished projects, and more than 3,150 happy households, Sayba Group has solidified its position as a leader in the development of mid-segment residential and commercial spaces, providing state of the art modern amenities. Sayba Spaces, its luxury division, carries on this tradition by transforming housing societies and old buildings into modern residential communities.

Upcoming Redevelopment Projects: A New Era of Urban Living

Building on its solid foundation, Sayba Group and Sayba Spaces has been entrusted with two prestigious redevelopment projects in Mumbai:

* Firdous Park, Jogeshwari West: This redevelopment by Sayba Group, coming up on 1.3 acres off the busy SV Road, will offer 140 current inhabitants contemporary, comfortable and beautiful ready to move in houses in addition to 2,25,000 square feet of saleable carpet area potential. With its ideal location, state-of-the-art facilities, strong infrastructure, and easy access to major parts of the city, this project aims to improve urban living in Jogeshwari.

* Pali Mala Road, Bandra West: This boutique project by Sayba Spaces will turn a bungalow into a famous residential landmark. It is located close to Carter Road in one of Mumbai's most tony addresses. This upscale property, which has a 21,000 square foot saleable carpet area potential, is designed for affluent clients looking for opulent residences in the upscale Bandra West neighbourhood.

Sayba Group's and Sayba Spaces' strategic focus on Mumbai's flourishing western suburbs is visible with these ambitious developments. Sayba Group and Sayba Spaces wants to build a balanced portfolio that meets the growing demand for mid-segment and luxury housing by offering a range of options across diverse locations and prices in the Western Suburbs of Mumbai. Both projects, expected to launch this calendar year, will be a major turning point in their efforts to transform Mumbai's skyline.

Highlights:

* Sayba Group has over 15 years of experience with 32 lakh sq. ft. of OC-ready developments across 25+ projects and 3,150 happy homes.

* Sayba Spaces, its premium development arm, focuses on the redevelopment of housing societies and old buildings, transforming them into modern residential communities.

* Jogeshwari Project (Firdous Park CHSL):

* Located on a 1.3-acre parcel off SV Road, rehousing 140 residents and unlocking 2,25,000 sq. ft. of saleable carpet area stock.

* Bandra Project (Pali Mala Road):

* Redeveloping a bungalow near Carter Road in Bandra West with a saleable carpet area potential of 21,000 sq. ft. for elite clientele.

* Both projects are in prime Western suburbs, catering to demand for mid-segment and luxury housing.

* Projects emphasize cutting-edge designs, sustainability-driven construction, boasting modern amenities.

Reflecting on this exciting phase, Atul Bhonsle, COO of Sayba Spaces - A Sayba Group Enterprise, shared, "At Sayba Group, we believe in transforming opportunities into realities. Our upcoming projects in Jogeshwari and Bandra West reflect our commitment to delivering exceptional spaces that enhance lifestyles and build communities. We are honoured to bring our expertise to two of Mumbai's most dynamic neighbourhoods and look forward to shaping their future."

Key Features of the Projects

* Assurance of timely delivery

* Smartly Designed Living Spaces built with Community-Centric Recreational Spaces

* Strategically connected locations offering proximity to major business hubs, cultural landmarks, and world-class infrastructure.

With its legacy of trust and a vision to redefine Mumbai's skyline, Sayba Group and Sayba Spaces invites stakeholders, investors, and homebuyers to be part of this transformative journey. Stay tuned for updates as we shape the future of Jogeshwari and Bandra West.

About Sayba Group and Sayba Spaces:

Sayba Group (www.saybagroup.com) has built a stellar reputation in Mumbai's real estate market by consistently delivering high-quality projects on time. Its premium real estate arm, Sayba Spaces (www.saybaspaces.in), builds on this foundation by focusing on innovative, community-centric developments. Together, they are committed to redefining urban living with sustainable, thoughtfully designed spaces.

