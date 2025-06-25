Schneider Electric Accelerates the Development and Deployment of AI Factories at Scale With NVIDIA

VMPL

Paris [NVIDIA GTC], June 25: Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced it is collaborating with NVIDIA to serve the growing demand for sustainable, AI-ready infrastructure. Together, Schneider Electric and NVIDIA are advancing research and development (R & D) initiatives for power, cooling, controls, and high-density rack systems to enable the next generation of AI factories across Europe and beyond.

This unique global partnership, announced during NVIDIA GTC Paris, brings together the world leaders in sustainability and accelerated computing to support the European Union's AI infrastructure ambitions and its "InvestAI" initiative, which plans to mobilize a EUR200 billion investment in AI.

Leveraging its expertise in AI-ready infrastructure, sustainability, and grid coordination, Schneider Electric and NVIDIA are together responding to the European Commission's "AI Continent Action Plan," which outlines a shared mission to set up at least 13 AI factories across Europe, while establishing up to five AI gigafactories.

"Schneider Electric and NVIDIA are not just partners -- our teams are driving advanced R & D, co-developing the infrastructure needed to power the next wave of AI factories globally," said Olivier Blum, CEO of Schneider Electric. "Together, we've seen tremendous success in deploying next-generation power and liquid cooling solutions, purpose-built for AI data centers. This strategic partnership -- bringing together the world leaders in sustainability and accelerated computing -- allows us to further accelerate this momentum, pushing the boundaries of what's possible for the AI workloads of tomorrow."

"AI is the defining technology of our time--the most transformative force reshaping our world," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, NVIDIA. "Together with Schneider Electric, we are building AI factories: the essential infrastructure that brings AI to every company, industry, and society."

New NVIDIA-Enabled Infrastructure Solutions

In support of today's announcement, Schneider Electric has also unveiled a suite of AI-ready data center solutions, including new EcoStruxure™ Pod and Rack Infrastructure. Designed to accelerate AI developments globally, the Prefabricated Modular EcoStruxure Pod Data Center is a scalable, pod-based architecture, enabling rapid AI data center deployment.

As part of this, a new Schneider Electric Open Compute Project (OCP) inspired rack system has also been developed to support the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 platform that uses the NVIDIA MGX modular architecture, integrating Schneider Electric into NVIDIA HGX and MGX ecosystems for the first time.

These announcements build on a series of milestones shared by the two global leaders earlier this year, including Schneider Electric and ETAP unveiling the world's first digital twin for electrical and large-scale power systems in AI factories using the NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint.

Together, Schneider Electric and NVIDIA have also co-developed a series of full electrical and liquid cooling-based reference designs as an approved CDU vendor for NVIDIA -- many of which also include solutions from Motivair's liquid cooling portfolio, following its acquisition by Schneider Electric in March 2025.

Through this expanded and deepened strategic partnership, Schneider Electric and NVIDIA will continue to accelerate their infrastructure initiatives, fast-tracking new product rollouts and reference designs to build the AI factories of the future.

