Schneider Electric's Multi-City Innovation Day reaches Delhi; Showcases ~ Ten New Innovative products & solutions to accelerate India's Energy Transition

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and nextgen automation, today organised the Delhi edition of Multi-city INNOVATION DAYS 2024. During the event, the company showcased its ten new innovative products and solutions that will play a key role in accelerating India's energy transition. Following a successful launch in Mumbai, the Delhi event marks the second stop in this nationwide series. Over the coming weeks, INNOVATION DAYS will continue its journey to Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata, aiming to directly engage with over 2,000 customers, partners, and stakeholders in person, and reach thousands more through digital channels.

These events serve as a dynamic platform to unveil a wide range of new and innovative products and solutions from the Schneider Electric Portfolio, designed to be more efficient, reliable, sustainable, and safe. It will also feature expert sessions with industry leaders to catalyze change across the entire ecosystem.

Speaking about Innovation Days 2024, Deepak Sharma, Zone President - Greater India and MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India said, "Schneider Electric is deeply committed to advancing the Innovation and Sustainability roadmap of India through our extensive range of products, systems, software, and services-driven portfolio. The Multi-City Innovation Days will provide a first-hand look at more than ten new products and solutions that we have launched for a diverse set of customers. This makes Innovation Day the biggest platform in last 5 years for new offer launches. Our goal is to equip our customers and partners with state-of-the-art solutions & technologies covering Energy management and NextGen automation, thereby helping in creating a brighter, more sustainable future for India and for the world. With continuous focus on innovation, we are committed to playing a pivotal role in driving India's journey toward energy efficiency, bolstering decarbonisation efforts, and accelerating the nation's growth and development on its path to becoming net-zero."

Rajat Abbi, Vice President, Global Marketing and Chief Marketing Officer, Schneider Electric India added, "Spanning across five cities, the Innovation Days go beyond showcase of our products and solutions; they are a strategic platform to deepen our engagement with customers and partners. At Schneider Electric, our marketing playbook is guided by 4P's: Purpose, Partnerships, Planet and Performance, and initiatives such as the Innovation Days are designed to not only inform but also to involve our stakeholders in a meaningful dialogue about the future of energy management and automation."

The new products and solutions at display during the Delhi Innovation Day 2024 event includes:

* MasterPacT MTZ Active: a revolutionary new circuit breaker designed to set new benchmarks for safety, efficiency, and sustainability while ensuring business continuity. It has the Industry's First Native ERMS (Energy reduction Maintenance Setting) for providing superior safety against internal arc which happens during maintenance. It enables customers to respond to complex daily challenges, including 24/7 uptime demands, spiralling energy costs, and urgent calls for sustainable practices.

* BlokSeT Lean LV Switchboard: next generation BlokSeT Lean LV switchboard comes with a compact design with ~ 30% less copper and reduced carbon footprint of up to ~ 30%. This next generation of LV switchboard is IOT ready with wireless connectivity and provides 24x7 real time panel health monitoring to ensure enhanced safety and uptime.

* Wiser 2.0 Smart Home Energy Management Solution: Our latest Smart Home Energy Management solution comes with best-in-class technology and safety features. This solution helps customers save ~ 20% energy savings (based on research on HEMS by BEE). It is built to transform any new or existing home into a smart home in less than 4 hours.

* Miluz Lara Switches and Sockets: Industry's 1st Modular Switches range with built in Air Quality Indicator. Made for thinner walls and compact spaces that are popular in Mivan and modern construction methods, Miluz Lara is a testament to our commitment to design, safety, efficiency, and innovation. Other features include USB-type A+C charging ports, voltage surge protectors and connected switches to maximize comfort.

* Galaxy VXL: A modular 3 phase UPS that allows for scalability, internal redundancy, and compatibility with various batteries. It delivers up to 97.5% efficiency in double conversion mode and up to 99% in conversion, reducing the total cost of ownership.

* RM Airset: RM AirSeT, an SF6-free GIS, combines pure air technology to decarbonise grids while enabling enhanced performance, reliability, and efficiency of distribution networks.

* EvoPact HVX-O- MV Breaker - This product is part of the Make In India commitment and addresses the renewable market to support Govt of India's clean energy generation and distribution initiative.

* EcoCare Services Membership Plan: We help customers reduce up to ~ 75% electrical failure risk and unplanned downtime. We further help them reduce by up to ~ 40% on-site activities and planned downtime costs, extending asset lifespan and reducing carbon emissions.

* EasySet MV SwitchGear: The EasySet MV air-insulated indoor switchgear is an innovative and sustainable switchgear that offers unparalleled ease of operation, monitoring, and maintenance for meeting electrical distribution needs. The EasySet MV switchgear stands out for its Easy Customer experience, Easy & Reliable monitoring, Easy & Safe operation and maintenance.

* Altivar Process ATV6000: The ATV6000 is a smart, connected solution designed to optimize industrial processes. With features like process optimization, energy management, and real-time insights, it boosts overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) and lowers total cost of ownership (TCO) by up to 20%. Its user-friendly interface and EcoStruxure™ compatibility make it ideal for fans, pumps, compressors, and conveyors, potentially reducing energy consumption by up to 30%.

