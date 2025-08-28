Shree Ramji Buildcon Group's Ayodhya Industrial Park Receives Approval Under Gujarat Industrial Park Policy 2020

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 28: Shree Ramji Buildcon Group proudly announces that its flagship project, Ayodhya Industrial Park, located in Vitthalapur, Mandal Taluka, Ahmedabad District, has been officially registered under the Gujarat Industrial Park Policy 2020 as an approved industrial park by the Industries Commissionerate, Government of Gujarat.

This prestigious recognition, granted vide Registration No.

IC/Infra/IndPark/2025/3308579/6656065, reinforces the Group's commitment to building world-class industrial infrastructure and shaping Viramgam-Vitthalapur into a futuristic industrial hub.

Spanning 24.75 hectares, Ayodhya Industrial Park has been envisioned as a state-of-the-art ecosystem designed to cater to the growing industrial demand of Gujarat. With investments earmarked for land development, modern infrastructure, industrial buildings, and worker facilities, the park is set to attract leading industries and create a thriving business environment.

Crucially, businesses, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs looking to start new industries iin Gujarat can leverage the benefits of this policy, including financial assistance, policy- driven incentives, and infrastructural support. This ensures that companies setting up operations at Ayodhya Industrial Park will enjoy a supportive ecosystem, along with Gujarat's globally recognized ease of doing business.

Mr. Himanshu Agarwal, Promoter, Shree Ramji Buildcon Group, said:

"This approval under the Gujarat Industrial Park Policy 2020 is more than a milestone--it is a testament to our long-term vision of positioning Viramgam and Vitthalapur as engines of industrial growth."

Mr. Samir Shukla, Promoter, Shree Ramji Buildcon Group, added:

"We see Ayodhya Industrial Park as a catalyst for Gujarat's next phase of industrial expansion,providing a platform for manufacturers and businesses to thrive under a robust policy framework."

About Shree Ramji Buildcon Group

Shree Ramji Buildcon Group is a leading real estate and infrastructure developer, known for delivering large-scale, impactful projects that drive economic growth and community development. From industrial hubs to integrated townships, the Group is committed to building projects that empower industries, communities, and the future of Gujarat.

www.shriramjibuildcon.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)