Shri Rajkumar to be Mentor for STAIRS National Swimming Development Program

New Delhi [India], November 14: The STAIRS Foundation (The Society for Transformation, Inclusion, and Recognition through Sports), a National Sports Promotion Organisation (NSPO) recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, today announced that Shri Rajkumar, Senior Vice President of the Swimming Federation of India, will mentor the STAIRS National Swimming Development Program (NSDP) -- a flagship initiative dedicated to transforming the landscape of swimming in India.

The National Swimming Development Program aims to create an inclusive and sustainable ecosystem that nurtures swimmers from the grassroots to elite levels. By combining world-class coaching, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and modern training methodologies, the program seeks to produce international-level athletes who can represent India at the Olympics, World Championships, and Asian Games.

"India has always had immense potential in aquatic sports, yet the lack of a structured development pathway has limited our representation internationally," said Siddhartha Upadhyay, Founder and President of the STAIRS Foundation. "STAIRS has always stood for 'Grassroots to Glory' -- transforming local participation into national pride. As India's largest grassroots sport s development organisation, we have built systems that identify and nurture talent even at the village level. With Shri Rajkumar joining us as discipline mentor, we are opening a new chapter within the STAIRS universe -- one that brings together both administrative expertise and coaching excellence. His guidance will strengthen our capacity expansion, streamline talent identification, and enhance athlete development with a clear goal: to create a strong representation of India in one of the world's largest medal pools, where our potential has remained under-realised for far too long."

"I am honoured to join the STAIRS Foundation as discipline mentor of the National Swimming Development Program. Aquatic sports offer one of the largest Olympic medal opportunities -- with 51 events across four disciplines and a total of 153 medals at stake. India must prepare not only to participate but to compete and win in this vast medal pool truly. Through STAIRS' 25-year legacy in grassroots and youth development, and with a focused, structured approach to talent identification, coaching excellence, and athlete development, we now have the platform to do so. The STAIRS Foundation brings unmatched credibility and reach. Together, we aim to build a robust, inclusive swimming ecosystem that transforms India's potential into podium success at both national and international levels," said Shri Rajkumar, Vice President of the Swimming Federation of India.

Mr Shiv Sharma, Chief Advisor - Sports Excellence, STAIRS Foundation and Former Deputy Director General, Sports Authority of India, said, "Introducing discipline mentors marks a new and strategic phase for STAIRS -- one that brings a targeted and methodical approach to athlete development. Having seen India's sporting structure evolve over decades, I believe this move will add both depth and direction to the 'Grassroots to Glory' ecosystem. With Shri Rajkumar guiding the National Swimming Development Program, STAIRS is creating a framework where experience meets opportunity -- ensuring that talent is identified early, trained scientifically, and developed systematically to represent India at the highest levels."

Over the next five years, the program will focus on increasing participation, identifying and nurturing young talent, and bridging the gap between grassroots and professional swimming. The initiative will also incorporate technological tools, data analytics, and holistic performance support, including strength and conditioning, nutrition, and mental training.

This initiative aligns with the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to prepare India for future Olympics and strengthen the nation's sporting foundation. The National Swimming Development Program also complements the objectives of the National Sports Policy 2025, which emphasises grassroots development, early talent identification, and the creation of a robust athlete pipeline. Additionally, it supports the National Education Policy's focus on integrating sports into holistic education and promoting youth development through structured participation and performance pathways.

With its extensive presence in over 480 districts across 26 states and a network of more than 2,500 grassroots coordinators, STAIRS has already positively impacted the lives of over 25 million children and youth. Through its structured championships, the organisation continues to drive the 'One India, One Goal' mission -- ensuring that sports become a way of life for every young Indian.

About STAIRS Foundation

The Society for Transformation, Inclusion and Recognition through Sports (STAIRS), a National Sports Promotion Organisation recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, has been at the forefront of grassroots sports and youth development since its establishment in 2000. STAIRS has been honoured with the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar by the Hon'ble President of India for identifying and nurturing young talent nationwide.

Committed to empowering India's youth through the transformative power of sports, STAIRS integrates sports with education, health, and skill development programs, guided by the core belief that every child deserves the opportunity to play, learn, and thrive. The organisation's goal is to unleash the boundless potential of India's youth through sports-led nation-building.

