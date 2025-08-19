Sirtifai Appoints Dharmesh Gajera as CEO of India Operations, Strengthens Global Vision Under Miracle Oluwasuen Oyedele

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] August 19: Sirtifai is a career transformation platform that assists students and professionals by connecting relevant skills with verified employment. The platform has recently announced the appointment of its new CEO, Dharmesh Gajera.

Gajera brings over 15 years of experience across sales, marketing, digital strategy, and operations. In his new role, he will lead nationwide operations, corporate governance, and business expansion, with a particular focus on strengthening Sirtifai's presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. He will also work closely with the global leadership team to drive international growth initiatives in the UAE and Singapore.

The appointment comes as Sirtifai accelerates its SPP (Skill �' Practice �' Progress) programs, designed to bridge the gap between education and employment. The model combines structured skill training, paid project experience with real companies, and lifetime career support, offering learners verified payroll, NSQF-certified credentials, and access to global opportunities.

In Gujarat, Sirtifai is preparing collaborations with universities, industry associations, and technology parks to establish the state as a hub for globally employable talent. The platform has also received an investment of 5 Crore from serial entrepreneur and investor, Vakati Ravichandra Reddy -- giving a push to this expansion plan.

Commenting on the appointment, Miracle Oluwasuen Oyedele, Global CEO of Sirtifai, said, "India is central to our growth strategy, and Dharmesh's leadership will be critical in scaling our programs nationwide. His track record in building teams and delivering results makes him the right fit to guide Sirtifai India through its next phase of expansion."

Dharmesh Gajera, CEO of Sirtifai India, added, "Sirtifai's mission is simple: to connect learning directly with earning and career growth. My goal is to ensure that learners, whether from metros or smaller towns, can access practical skills, project experience, and verified global career pathways."

About Sirtifai

Sirtifai is an EdTech, JobTech, and ProjectStack ecosystem operating across 24 industries. Its SPP model provides learners with industry-ready skills, paid work on real company projects, and verified job placements. With AI-powered learning (LearnX LMS), Deel™ payroll integration, and partnerships across India, MENA, and SEA, Sirtifai positions itself as a trusted career transformation platform for students, professionals, and employers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)