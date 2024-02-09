SNG & Partners Expands Reach with Inauguration of Japan Desk

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9: SNG & Partners, a leading law firm established in 1962 and headquartered in India, proudly announces the official launch of its dedicated Japan Desk. The Japan Desk is the Firm's initiative and commitment to furthering the Indo-Japan bilateral relations and further expanding on its capability of providing specialized consultancy, advisory and legal services to the Firm's Japanese clientele, Japanese companies wanting to invest and do business in India as well as Indian companies wanting to invest and do business in Japan.

The commitment of the Firm to Japan is clearly visible from the impressive Board of Advisors which forms an integral part of the Japan Desk. Members of the Board of Advisors are established and well recognized and respected figures in the domain of diplomacy and business, possessing deep understanding of both Japan and India. Apart from the Board of Advisors, the Japan Desk will have a dedicated team comprising of lawyers, interpreters and other professionals. The cumulative expertise of the Japan Desk will ensure that clients receive tailored solutions that align with the nuances of the Japanese and Indian business environment. Members of the Japan Desk also possess a deep understanding of the cultural nuances of both countries which will further enhance communication, relationship-building and overall client experience.

The Board of Advisors of the Japan Desk at present comprise of Kenji Hiramatsu, Former Ambassador of Japan to India, who acts as Senior Advisor on the Board. Naoyoshi Noguchi, the Executive Managing Director of the Institute for International Trade and Investment (ITI), Japan and former Executive Vice President of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO); Kojiro Honda, a renowned entrepreneur and founder of several companies in Japan, India, Sri Lanka and Nepal, are two other prominent members of the Board of Advisors; and Yoshio Watanabe an experienced banker formerly associated with ANZ Grindlays Bank and then IHI Infrastructure Systems Ltd.

Speaking on the development, Rajesh Narain Gupta, Managing Partner of SNG & Partners said, "I am excited on the Japan opportunity and firmly believe that two countries will continue to co-operate, collaborate and grow together in several areas of trade and commerce. I am sure SNG & Partners, along with the eminent Board of Advisors from Japan, shall be able to significantly contribute in the areas of Fintech, Health, Banking and Finance, Cyber Security, ESG, Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity. Our recent visit to Kyoto to attend the annual meeting of the Science & Technology in Society Forum (STS Forum) which was graced by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of Japan was a great learning experience and while at Kyoto I strongly felt that there are many untold stories about Japan to the Indian legal community. I thank my Partner and head of Japanese practice Ashish Kumar, who worked relentlessly to make this happen."

Amit Aggarwal, Senior Partner and Head of Corporate Practice, further added, "The combined synergies the collaboration of our lawyers and the Board of Advisors from Japan will ensure seamless coordination and efficient resolution of legal matters for clients operating in both jurisdictions. I am sure that clients will benefit from personalized attention, timely communication, and strategic legal advice tailored to their specific needs. Both India and Japan have complementary economies, committed to strengthening their economic ties through initiatives like Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPA) and the Vision 2025 Special Strategic and Global Partnership. This impetus for trade growth in the coming years will pave way for enhanced opportunities for lawyers. With this background, our goal is to build an enduring partnership that contributes to the success of businesses in India and Japan."

Ashish Kumar, Partner & Head of Japan Desk said, "India and Japan have much in common. Amongst other things, both countries are guided by common cultural traditions and commitment to democracy. Both countries have resolved to transform the Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership into a deep, broad-based and action-oriented partnership with long-term political, economic and strategic goals. With continued Official Development Assistance (ODA) being provided by Japan for various projects in India and the trade between the two countries steadily growing, 2022-23 saw trade at around 22 billion US dollars. We at SNG understand not only the significance of this relationship but also what the Japanese expect. The Japan Desk at the Firm is another step in our efforts of 'Kaizen' in order to better and more effectively cater to our Japanese clients. The expertise of our Japan Desk will include its eminent Board of Advisors, legal and domain experts as well as interpreters. With the Firm's vast knowledge of doing business in India, we hope to be the single point advisory and legal representation firm for not only the sogo soshas or other established Japanese companies in India but for the micro, small and medium Japanese enterprises who are looking towards India and vice versa. Through the Japan Desk the Firm will also act as window for Indian businesses wanting to expand their foot print in Japan. We are proud of our association with Japan".

Kenji Hiramatsu, Former Ambassador of Japan to India and the Senior Advisor on the Firm's Board of Advisors, also expressed enthusiasm on the new venture and said, "In an increasingly interconnected global economy, cross-border transactions are common. With SNG & Partners, we are looking to facilitate smoother handling of legal aspects in transactions involving businesses from both countries. This is particularly important in complex areas such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and international trade. With this as the first step, we are looking to open doors to new opportunities, referrals, and strategic partnerships with other firms in Japan. We are also looking to enhances cultural understanding, relationship-building, and successful collaboration between clients from different cultural backgrounds of both countries."

Established in 1962, by the Late S. N. Gupta, an acclaimed banking lawyer, jurist and writer, SNG & Partners ("SNG") is a second-generation full-service law Firm which has acquired an enviable reputation for sophisticated legal work in India, in the national capital, New Delhi, the business capital, Mumbai, and the IT capital, Bengaluru. Last year, the firm collaborated with R & P Partners through an exclusive alliance, taking the consolidated strength of the firms to over 120+ lawyers (including Partners), operating out of 9 cities - New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Cochin, Madurai, and Singapore.

