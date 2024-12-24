SOUKYA Embarks on Global Journey with INR 220 Cr Investment in Portugal

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 24: SOUKYA, India's first NABH-accredited AYUSH hospital and the visionary creation of renowned holistic health specialist Dr. Isaac Mathai, is set to embark on its first global expansion since its inception in 2002. Addressing the growing global demand for integrative medicine, SOUKYA will establish its first international unit in Portugal with an investment of INR 220 Cr. The state-of-the-art residential medical institute, expected to be operational by late 2027, will offer its unique treatment approach combining traditional, time-tested natural systems of medicine such as Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Yoga, Naturopathy, and other complementary therapies for treating various chronic and lifestyle conditions.

Spread across 150 acres, the SOUKYA International Holistic Health Centre in Portugal will redefine holistic wellness with 40 exquisitely designed rooms, villas and suites along with a dedicated yoga hall creating a sanctuary where mind, body, and spirit harmoniously align. The centre will feature its own herb and vegetable garden, ensuring the freshest and most potent ingredients for treatments and meals. Designed by Dr. Suja Issac, Co-Founder and Executive Director of SOUKYA the architecture and landscape blends Portuguese and Indian influences. Located just 45 minutes from the Lisbon airport, the centre will be easily accessible for patients across Europe. Equipped to address a wide spectrum of rare and chronic illnesses, including cancer rehabilitation, addiction, lifestyle and metabolic disorders, paediatric developmental challenges, mental health conditions, reproductive and gastrointestinal disorders, and autoimmune diseases, the centre builds on SOUKYA's proven success in treating advanced conditions such as liver cirrhosis, dermatitis, lupus nephritis, lung fibrosis, multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease amongst others. This holistic approach promises transformative healing in a serene, nature-immersed environment.

Speaking about the launch, Dr. Isaac Mathai, Founder Chairman & Medical Director, SOUKYA International Holistic Health Center, said, "Over the years, SOUKYA has become synonymous with being the world's premier integrative health destination, trusted by global dignitaries, industrialists, celebrities, and leaders. As awareness of preventive and integrative healthcare continues to grow, we felt this was the ideal time to establish our first health destination outside India, catering to our American and European clientele. Portugal emerged as the perfect choice, given the government's commitment to prioritizing health and wellness. This new centre will be an ultra-premium destination, offering world-class treatments for both chronic and lifestyle conditions. With this stepping stone, our vision is to see SOUKYA expand across the globe, sharing India's rich healthcare heritage with the world over the next 25-30 years."

India's AYUSH sector has experienced substantial growth in recent years. As reported by IBEF, the AYUSH services sector is estimated to be valued at $26 billion by 2024, bringing the total industry valuation to over $50 billion. Additionally, the manufacturing segment of the AYUSH industry grew significantly, reaching $18 billion in 2020 and is projected to hit $24 billion by 2024.

"With the growing awareness of integrative medicine, we aim to strategically position SOUKYA in India to cater to high-net-worth individuals within the domestic market and across select Asian countries. Our Portugal centre will serve a significant portion of our existing patient base while also attracting new clientele," added Dr. Isaac Mathai

With growing awareness of AYUSH treatment methodology, health and wellness tourism in India is experiencing a remarkable growth, emerging as a major draw for both domestic and international travellers seeking holistic treatment and well-being. According to industry reports, the market potential for wellness tourism in India is substantial and projected to reach $26.55 billion by 2029, highlighting a strong upward trajectory. Launch of SOUKYA in Portugal is just a stepping-stone to take holistic healthcare ideology to many more patients. At SOUKYA, healing transcends mere treatment--it is a transformative journey toward enduring health, vitality, and balance.

Tucked away on 30 acres of lush, organic farmland on the outskirts of Bengaluru, SOUKYA International Holistic Health Centre is not just a destination; it is a specialized institution that treats a wide range of chronic, complex, and life-altering conditions. SOUKYA, India's first NABH-accredited AYUSH hospital for Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Yoga, and Naturopathy, combines' world-class care with traditional healing practices. The centre operates under the expert guidance of its Founders, Dr. Suja Issac and Dr. Issac Mathai, globally respected holistic physicians. Dr. Mathai has been instrumental in shaping SOUKYA as a place where personalized, holistic healthcare leads to long-term, sustainable results. The name "SOUKYA," derived from the Sanskrit word Soukhyam, translates to "well-being," symbolizing the centre's commitment to achieving harmony within oneself and with the environment. The centre adopts a multidisciplinary approach combining Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Yoga & Naturopathy, and over 30 Complementary Therapies like Reflexology, Acupressure, Acupuncture and Dietetics, all under one roof offering a well-rounded solution for conditions that conventional medicine alone may struggle to manage. Having successfully treated over 10,000 patients from 100+ countries, SOUKYA has become a global beacon of holistic health, attracting dignitaries, industrialists, celebrities, and global leaders seeking transformative healing.

