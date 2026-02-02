Monday, February 02, 2026 | 10:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / US-India trade deal finalised; tariff to be slashed to 18%: Donald Trump

Trump said India stopped purchasing Russian crude, a move he linked directly to the agreement between the two countries.

US President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Sergio Gor/X)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 10:49 PM IST

United States President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US agreed to a trade deal with India following a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump said India stopped purchasing Russian crude, a move he linked directly to the agreement between the two countries. 
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States reduced its reciprocal tariff on India from 25 per cent to 18 per cent with immediate effect. He added that India "moved forward" to reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers on US goods to zero.
 
Trump, in his post, wrote, “It was an honour to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and a powerful and respected leader of his country. We spoke about many things, including trade, and ending the war with Russia and Ukraine.”
 
 
He added, “He agreed to stop buying Russian oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela.”
 
Trump said the decision would help end the war in Ukraine and claimed the agreement followed a direct request from Modi.

In the same post, Trump said Modi committed to “BUY AMERICAN” at a higher level, including purchases worth more than $500 billion across US energy, technology, agriculture, coal, and other products.
 
Trump wrote, “Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a trade deal between the United States and India.”
 
The statement came around an hour after US ambassador to India Sergio Gor said Trump spoke with Modi. Sharing a photograph of the two leaders in a post on X, Gor asked users to “stay tuned.”
 
The development came a day ahead of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar beginning a three-day visit to Washington. On Sunday, Trump said several countries, including India, started importing oil from Venezuela.
 
The agreement came amid delays in the India–US trade deal after Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports over India’s continued purchase of Russian crude. The United States and India held trade negotiations since March 2025.
 
Earlier in the day, Trump shared a series of posts on Truth Social related to India. In one post, he shared the cover image of an India Today magazine issue featuring him and Modi.
 
In another post, he shared an image of India Gate and wrote, “India’s beautiful Triumphal Arch.” Trump said a similar monument in the United States would be “the greatest of them all.”

Topics : Donald Trump Narendra Modi United States US India relations

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 10:36 PM IST

