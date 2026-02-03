Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty soars 1,000 pts as India-US trade deal finalises; Asian mkts soar
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, February 3, 2026: Indian equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty, are set for a gap-up start on Tuesday,after the much-awaited trade deal between India and the US was finalised. At 7:14 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 788 points higher at 25,930.
US President Donald Trump on Monday announced his country’s much-awaited trade deal with India, reducing the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 25 per cent. READ MORE
Key sectors that can benefit include textiles and apparel, auto ancillaries and engineering, specialty chemicals, agro and seafood exports, and select electronics and consumer manufacturers with US exposure.
Globally, Asian markets also edged higher, with Mainland China’s CSI 300 rising 0.51 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.78 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei was up 3.09 percent and South Korea’s KOSPI was up 5.3 per cent.
Overnight, Wall Street indices ended with gains with the S&P 500 settling up 0.54 per cent, the Nasdaq 0.56 per cent, and the Dow Jones 1.05 per cent.
The ISM said its US manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) rebounded to 52.6 in January. It was the first time in 12 months that the PMI was above 50 and the highest reading since August 2022, indicating growth in manufacturing, which accounts for 10.1 per cent of the economy.
Within commodities, investors will continue monitoring gold and silver prices following recent volatility. Spot gold last gained about 2.22 per cent to $4,769.33 per ounce, while silver added about 3.81 per cent to $82.39 per ounce.
Q3 results today
Bajaj Finance, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, One Mobikwik Systems, Aarti Drugs, Aditya Birla Capital, Dr Agarwals Health Care, Castrol India, Firstsource Solutions, HFCL, JK Lakshmi Cement, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Mankind Pharma, Nazara Technologies, NMDC, Pidilite Industries, Restaurant Brands Asia, Triveni Turbine, Trualt Bioenergy, Varun Beverages, and Zydus Wellness will announce their quarterly earnings today.
Markets will also react to results from UPL, PB Fintech, Thermax, Indus Towers, and others, which were released on Monday.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump plans $12 billion rare-earths stockpile to cut China reliance
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump is set to launch a strategic critical-minerals stockpile with $12 billion in seed money, a bid to insulate manufacturers from supply shocks as the US works to slash its reliance on Chinese rare earths and other metals. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Would like defence spending at 2.5% of GDP in 5 years: Rajesh Kumar Singh
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Allocation for defence in the Union Budget this year reversed the trend of its share in gross domestic product (GDP) declining. It has risen to nearly 2 per cent, at ₹7.85 trillion, for 2026-27 (FY27), compared with 1.91 per cent in FY26. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh tells Bhaswar Kumar how to analyse the first defence Budget after Operation Sindoor. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Budget's manufacturing focus to support exports amid global headwinds
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Several announcements in the FY27 budget, such as a scheme for container production and rationalisation of customs duties, would help boost domestic manufacturing and the country's exports, according to exporters. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold extends biggest fall in over a decade as rally snaps; silver down
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold fell, extending its biggest plunge in more than a decade, as precious metals snapped back from a record-breaking rally that had run too far, too fast. Silver also slumped.
Spot gold dropped as much as 4 per cent in early trading on Monday, while silver fell by a similar percentage to hold above $80 an ounce, having briefly dropped as far as 12 per cent. The white metal recorded its biggest ever intraday decline in the previous session. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Top bank stocks to buy amid PSL push
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The priority sector lending (PSL) landscape is undergoing a quiet but meaningful transformation, with banks increasingly treating compliance as a balance-sheet and earnings optimization tool rather than a regulatory box-ticking exercise. Recent trends highlight a clear divergence between private sector banks and public sector banks (PSBs) in both strategy and outcomes. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets rally
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US market on Monday
