Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty soars 1,000 pts as India-US trade deal finalises; Asian mkts soar

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, February 3, 2026: Indian equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty, are set for a gap-up start on Tuesday,after the much-awaited trade deal between India and the US was finalised. At 7:14 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 788 points higher at 25,930.

READ MORE US President Donald Trump on Monday announced his country’s much-awaited trade deal with India , reducing the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 25 per cent.

Key sectors that can benefit include textiles and apparel, auto ancillaries and engineering, specialty chemicals, agro and seafood exports, and select electronics and consumer manufacturers with US exposure.

Globally, Asian markets also edged higher, with Mainland China’s CSI 300 rising 0.51 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.78 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei was up 3.09 percent and South Korea’s KOSPI was up 5.3 per cent.

Overnight, Wall Street indices ended with gains with the S&P 500 settling up 0.54 per cent, the Nasdaq 0.56 per cent, and the Dow Jones 1.05 per cent.

The ISM said its US manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) rebounded to 52.6 in January. It was the first time in 12 months that the PMI was above 50 and the highest reading since August 2022, indicating growth in manufacturing, which accounts for 10.1 per cent of the economy.

Within commodities, investors will continue monitoring gold and silver prices following recent volatility. Spot gold last gained about 2.22 per cent to $4,769.33 per ounce, while silver added about 3.81 per cent to $82.39 per ounce.

Q3 results today

Bajaj Finance, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, One Mobikwik Systems, Aarti Drugs, Aditya Birla Capital, Dr Agarwals Health Care, Castrol India, Firstsource Solutions, HFCL, JK Lakshmi Cement, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Mankind Pharma, Nazara Technologies, NMDC, Pidilite Industries, Restaurant Brands Asia, Triveni Turbine, Trualt Bioenergy, Varun Beverages, and Zydus Wellness will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Markets will also react to results from UPL, PB Fintech, Thermax, Indus Towers, and others, which were released on Monday.