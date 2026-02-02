Monday, February 02, 2026 | 08:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q3 results: Hyundai Motor, PolicyBazaar, Tata Chemicals, 72 more on Feb 2

Q3 results: Hyundai Motor, PolicyBazaar, Tata Chemicals, 72 more on Feb 2

Q3FY26 company results: Firms including Thermax, Campus Activewear, Honeywell Automation India, UPL and Indus Towers are also to release their October-December earnings today

BSE, Stock Markets

During a special Budget 2026 session on Sunday, February 1, Indian markets fell sharply following the announcement of a hike in the securities transaction tax (STT) after two years

Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 8:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Chemicals, Thermax, Honeywell Automation India, Hyundai Motor India, UPL, PB Fintech, Indus Towers, City Union Bank, and Jet Freight Logistics are among 75 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26).
 
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Shriram Pistons & Rings, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Bajaj Housing Finance, Paradeep Phosphates, Olectra Greentech, Saksoft, Fabtech Technologies, Arco Leasing, Lead Financial Services, Manali Petrochemicals, Music Broadcast, and Campus Activewear. 
Sun Pharma Q3 profit rises 16% 
India’s largest drug-maker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, reported a 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹3,369 crore for the third quarter of the financial year (Q3FY26). Revenue from operations during the period rose 13.5 per cent to ₹15,520 crore. 
 
The growth in net profit was driven by new product launches and strong performance across markets.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, February 2, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty futures hints positive start; Asian mkts mixed; gold, silver in focus

Bajaj Auto share price in focus

Bajaj Auto Q3 in-line; analysts see further upside on exports, EV tailwinds

Delhi Winter, Cold, Winter

Smog blankets Delhi a day after rain; fog, cold wave persist in north India

Stocks to watch

Stocks to Watch today: Hyundai Motor India, BSE, ITC, HDFC Bank, MOIL, REC

Budget 2026

Budget 2026 realistic, stronger capex to aid growth: Morgan Stanley

Sequentially, net profit increased 8 per cent, while revenue grew 7.2 per cent. 
PB Fintech (PolicyBazaar) Q3 results preview 
Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate PB Fintech’s net profit to average ₹142.26 crore, up 99 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹71.5 crore a year ago. Sequentially, profit after tax (PAT) is expected to rise 5 per cent from ₹134.9 crore in Q2FY26. 
The company’s revenue for the quarter under review is projected to increase 19 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3FY26, averaging ₹1,538.26 crore compared with ₹1,291.6 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue is expected to grow 5 per cent from ₹1,613.6 crore in Q2FY26. 
Market overview for February 2
 
Indian equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty, are expected to open higher on Monday, tracking mixed global cues. At 7:14 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 31 points up at 24,888.
 
During a special Budget 2026 session on Sunday, February 1, Indian markets fell sharply following the announcement of a hike in the securities transaction tax (STT) after two years. 
In global trade, Asian markets showed a mixed trend as investors awaited private data on China’s factory activity in January, while gold extended its losses from Friday.
 
On Friday, Wall Street indices closed lower, despite investor approval of President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh to lead the Federal Reserve.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, February 2
  1. Aarti Industries Ltd
  2. Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd
  3. Advik Laboratories Ltd
  4. Akzo Nobel India Ltd
  5. Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd
  6. Ambar Protein Industries Ltd
  7. Amerise Biosciences Ltd
  8. Amraworld Agrico Ltd
  9. Artemis Medicare Services Ltd
  10. Bartronics India Ltd
  11. Ather Energy Ltd
  12. Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
  13. Axtel Industries Ltd
  14. Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd
  15. Bhageria Industries Ltd
  16. Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd
  17. Bodhtree Consulting Ltd
  18. Campus Activewear Ltd
  19. Chalet Hotels Ltd
  20. Clio Infotech Ltd
  21. Corona Remedies Ltd
  22. City Union Bank Ltd
  23. Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd
  24. eMudhra Ltd
  25. Fabtech Technologies Ltd
  26. Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd
  27. Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd-$
  28. GPT Healthcare Ltd
  29. Honeywell Automation India Ltd
  30. Hyundai Motor India Ltd
  31. Indiabulls Ltd
  32. Indian Toners & Developers Ltd-$
  33. Indus Towers Ltd
  34. Interarch Building Solutions Ltd
  35. Interworld Digital Ltd-$
  36. Jet Freight Logistics Ltd
  37. KIC Metaliks Ltd
  38. Lead Financial Services Ltd
  39. Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
  40. Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd
  41. Manali Petrochemicals Ltd
  42. Modison Ltd-$
  43. Mather and Platt Fire Systems Ltd
  44. MPS Ltd
  45. National Plastic Technologies Ltd
  46. Olectra Greentech Ltd
  47. Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
  48. Patel Retail Ltd
  49. PG Electroplast Ltd
  50. Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd
  51. PB Fintech Ltd
  52. Music Broadcast Ltd
  53. RailTel Corporation of India Ltd
  54. Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd
  55. Regency Fincorp Ltd
  56. Saksoft Ltd
  57. Sejal Glass Ltd
  58. Shashank Traders Ltd
  59. Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd
  60. Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd
  61. Silver Touch Technologies Ltd
  62. Sinclairs Hotels Ltd
  63. SMC Global Securities Ltd
  64. Syschem India Ltd
  65. Tata Chemicals Ltd
  66. Thermax Ltd
  67. Transrail Lighting Ltd
  68. UPL Ltd
  69. Urja Global Ltd
  70. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd
  71. Veedol Corporation Ltd
  72. Ventive Hospitality Ltd
  73. Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd-$
  74. WPIL Ltd
  75. Arco Leasing Ltd
 

More From This Section

IDFC Bank

IDFC First Bank Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 48% to ₹503 crore

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma Q3FY26 profit rises 16% on new launches, revenue climbs 13.5%

BSE, Stock Markets

Q3 results: Sun Pharma, GAIL, IDFC first bank, Delhivery, 72 more on Jan 31

Thrissur-based South Indian Bank (SIB)

South Indian Bank shares tank over 15% after MD & CEO Seshadri exit plan

bajaj, bajaj

Bajaj Auto posts record Q3 revenue and profit as EVs fuel domestic growth

Topics : Q3 results Hyundai Motors Hyundai Motor India Tata Chemicals Policybazaar BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 8:47 AM IST

Explore News

Income Tax Deadline ExtendedBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 vs 2025Gold and Silver ETF CrashReaction on Budget 2026Budget 2026 on NRI Investment Relief For Senior Citizens in Budget 2026LTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026Budget 2026 on Manufacturing SchemeBudget 2026 on Nuclear Power