Q3 results: Hyundai Motor, PolicyBazaar, Tata Chemicals, 72 more on Feb 2
Q3FY26 company results: Firms including Thermax, Campus Activewear, Honeywell Automation India, UPL and Indus Towers are also to release their October-December earnings today
Tata Chemicals, Thermax, Honeywell Automation India, Hyundai Motor India, UPL, PB Fintech, Indus Towers, City Union Bank, and Jet Freight Logistics are among 75 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26).
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Shriram Pistons & Rings, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Bajaj Housing Finance, Paradeep Phosphates, Olectra Greentech, Saksoft, Fabtech Technologies, Arco Leasing, Lead Financial Services, Manali Petrochemicals, Music Broadcast, and Campus Activewear.
Sun Pharma Q3 profit rises 16%
India’s largest drug-maker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, reported a 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹3,369 crore for the third quarter of the financial year (Q3FY26). Revenue from operations during the period rose 13.5 per cent to ₹15,520 crore.
The growth in net profit was driven by new product launches and strong performance across markets.
Sequentially, net profit increased 8 per cent, while revenue grew 7.2 per cent.
PB Fintech (PolicyBazaar) Q3 results preview
Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate PB Fintech’s net profit to average ₹142.26 crore, up 99 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹71.5 crore a year ago. Sequentially, profit after tax (PAT) is expected to rise 5 per cent from ₹134.9 crore in Q2FY26.
The company’s revenue for the quarter under review is projected to increase 19 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3FY26, averaging ₹1,538.26 crore compared with ₹1,291.6 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue is expected to grow 5 per cent from ₹1,613.6 crore in Q2FY26.
Market overview for February 2
Indian equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty, are expected to open higher on Monday, tracking mixed global cues. At 7:14 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 31 points up at 24,888.
During a special Budget 2026 session on Sunday, February 1, Indian markets fell sharply following the announcement of a hike in the securities transaction tax (STT) after two years.
In global trade, Asian markets showed a mixed trend as investors awaited private data on China’s factory activity in January, while gold extended its losses from Friday.
On Friday, Wall Street indices closed lower, despite investor approval of President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh to lead the Federal Reserve.
List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, February 2
- Aarti Industries Ltd
- Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd
- Advik Laboratories Ltd
- Akzo Nobel India Ltd
- Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd
- Ambar Protein Industries Ltd
- Amerise Biosciences Ltd
- Amraworld Agrico Ltd
- Artemis Medicare Services Ltd
- Bartronics India Ltd
- Ather Energy Ltd
- Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
- Axtel Industries Ltd
- Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd
- Bhageria Industries Ltd
- Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd
- Bodhtree Consulting Ltd
- Campus Activewear Ltd
- Chalet Hotels Ltd
- Clio Infotech Ltd
- Corona Remedies Ltd
- City Union Bank Ltd
- Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd
- eMudhra Ltd
- Fabtech Technologies Ltd
- Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd
- Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd-$
- GPT Healthcare Ltd
- Honeywell Automation India Ltd
- Hyundai Motor India Ltd
- Indiabulls Ltd
- Indian Toners & Developers Ltd-$
- Indus Towers Ltd
- Interarch Building Solutions Ltd
- Interworld Digital Ltd-$
- Jet Freight Logistics Ltd
- KIC Metaliks Ltd
- Lead Financial Services Ltd
- Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
- Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd
- Manali Petrochemicals Ltd
- Modison Ltd-$
- Mather and Platt Fire Systems Ltd
- MPS Ltd
- National Plastic Technologies Ltd
- Olectra Greentech Ltd
- Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
- Patel Retail Ltd
- PG Electroplast Ltd
- Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd
- PB Fintech Ltd
- Music Broadcast Ltd
- RailTel Corporation of India Ltd
- Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd
- Regency Fincorp Ltd
- Saksoft Ltd
- Sejal Glass Ltd
- Shashank Traders Ltd
- Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd
- Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd
- Silver Touch Technologies Ltd
- Sinclairs Hotels Ltd
- SMC Global Securities Ltd
- Syschem India Ltd
- Tata Chemicals Ltd
- Thermax Ltd
- Transrail Lighting Ltd
- UPL Ltd
- Urja Global Ltd
- Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd
- Veedol Corporation Ltd
- Ventive Hospitality Ltd
- Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd-$
- WPIL Ltd
- Arco Leasing Ltd
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 8:47 AM IST