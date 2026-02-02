Q3 results: Hyundai Motor, PolicyBazaar, Tata Chemicals, 72 more on Feb 2

Tata Chemicals, Thermax, Honeywell Automation India, Hyundai Motor India, UPL, PB Fintech, Indus Towers, City Union Bank, and Jet Freight Logistics are among 75 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26).

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Shriram Pistons & Rings, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Bajaj Housing Finance, Paradeep Phosphates, Olectra Greentech, Saksoft, Fabtech Technologies, Arco Leasing, Lead Financial Services, Manali Petrochemicals, Music Broadcast, and Campus Activewear.

Sun Pharma Q3 profit rises 16%

The growth in net profit was driven by new product launches and strong performance across markets.

Sequentially, net profit increased 8 per cent, while revenue grew 7.2 per cent.

PB Fintech (PolicyBazaar) Q3 results preview

ALSO READ: PB Fintech Q3 results preview: PAT may jump 99%; margins to pickup Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate PB Fintech’s net profit to average ₹142.26 crore, up 99 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹71.5 crore a year ago. Sequentially, profit after tax (PAT) is expected to rise 5 per cent from ₹134.9 crore in Q2FY26.

The company’s revenue for the quarter under review is projected to increase 19 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3FY26, averaging ₹1,538.26 crore compared with ₹1,291.6 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue is expected to grow 5 per cent from ₹1,613.6 crore in Q2FY26.

Market overview for February 2

Indian equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty, are expected to open higher on Monday, tracking mixed global cues. At 7:14 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 31 points up at 24,888.

During a special Budget 2026 session on Sunday, February 1, Indian markets fell sharply following the announcement of a hike in the securities transaction tax (STT) after two years.

In global trade, Asian markets showed a mixed trend as investors awaited private data on China’s factory activity in January, while gold extended its losses from Friday.

On Friday, Wall Street indices closed lower, despite investor approval of President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh to lead the Federal Reserve.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, February 2