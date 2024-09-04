SPJIMR FinNovate Accelerator showcases fintech innovation on Demo Day

PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) successfully concluded the Demo Day on August 29 for its second FinNovate Accelerator cohort in Mumbai, held alongside the Global FinTech Fest (GFF). This Demo Day showcased eight start-ups from sectors including Lending Tech, AI, Wealth Tech, Agri Finance, and more. The FinNovate Accelerator Demo Day marked the culmination of an intensive four-month programme designed to support and accelerate early-stage start-ups in finance. It provided a platform for these start-ups to pitch their innovations to a select group of high-profile angel investors, venture capitalists (VCs), family offices and corporate investors. This direct engagement with key stakeholders in the investment community provided the start-ups invaluable exposure and the opportunity to secure funding.

The Demo Day attracted over 25 institutional investors, including ah! Ventures, Artha Ventures, DIFC Fund, Dynamic Ventures, Ecosystem Ventures, Equanimity Investments, ICICI Lombard, Ignis Capital (Centrum), IIFL, Indian Angel Network, Pentathlon Ventures, Piper Serica Angel Fund, Venture Catalysts, Unity, and more.

Congratulating the start-ups, Varun Nagaraj, Dean, SPJIMR said, "At SPJIMR, we appreciate the invaluable support of our mentors and the institutional investors who made this Demo Day a success. We are confident that these start-ups will embark on a journey of 'wise innovation', creating impactful solutions that resonate within the fintech landscape."

The investor jury recognised KrishiFin as the 'Best Pitch' for the day, with India Data Hub and Hyrgpt taking second and third places respectively. Other start-ups which participated in the Demo Day included CashnTech, Dhanshakti, Fundoo, Mira Money, and Photonfn.

"Each start-up that joins our five-month FinNovate Accelerator Programme receives over 150 hours of focused attention from our CXO mentors and leadership team. This deep engagement is the cornerstone of our approach, and the results are evident. By the end of the programme, every start-up emerges significantly stronger, with a clearer understanding of their strengths and areas for improvement. Our programme sharpens founders' focus, helps them make critical pivots, and equips them with the strategic clarity needed to scale effectively," said Manoj Mohan, Head - WISE Tech, which runs the SPJIMR FinNovate Accelerator.

As these start-ups progress in their fundraising journeys post-Demo Day, the FinNovate leadership team is excited to continue supporting and accelerating the next wave of fintech innovation as they prepare to welcome the third cohort.

About SPJIMR

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) is a leading postgraduate management institute, recognised by the Financial Times MiM Global Rankings as India's #1 business school, by Business Today as one of the country's top five business schools, and by the Positive Impact Rating, a Swiss association, as one of the top five business schools worldwide in terms of social impact. With its innovative and socially-conscious approach to management education, research, and community engagement, SPJIMR aims to influence practice and promote value-based growth of its students and alumni, organisations and its leaders, and society at large.

Visit https://www.spjimr.org/ for more information.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2496231/SPJIMR_Demo_Day.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)