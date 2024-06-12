Startup Incubator The StepUp Ventures (TSUV) Announces Cohort 4 Demo Day on 20-21 June, 2024

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 12: The StepUp Ventures (TSUV), a leading startup incubator, announced that the Demo Day for Cohort FOUR is scheduled for 20th and 21st June 2024. This event, starting at 5:00 PM (India Time), will feature 10 innovative startups from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across India, presenting their groundbreaking solutions to a distinguished audience of venture capitalists, angel networks, and strategic partners.

Cohort FOUR represents a diverse array of startups excelling in various sectors. Attendees can expect to see cutting-edge innovations in health and nutrition, including plant-based protein solutions and comprehensive maternal health support. The event will also highlight startups revitalizing traditional Indian art forms in jewelry and pioneering the future of electric vehicles (EV).

Demo Day, according to TSUV, is more than just a showcase; it's a celebration of innovation and a springboard for future success stories. TSUV supports startups in the MVP/Early Revenue stage, offering a robust incubation program that encompasses business planning, startup finance, tech roadmaps, digital masterclasses, legal and IP support, and investor pitching. With a bold vision to scale over 350 startups in the next decade, TSUV aims to foster the creation of soonicorns and unicorns while generating over 50,000 white-collar jobs.

Raja Singh Bhurji, CEO and Incubation Director at The StepUp Ventures, stated, "Our mission at TSUV is to nurture entrepreneurship across Bharat's diverse landscape. Our rigorous three-month program equips startups with the essential skills to thrive in today's competitive business environment. We are proud to have established an ecosystem that includes over 80 prominent VCs, 150 angels, and 25,000 enablers from around the world. As we approach our fourth Demo Day, we are excited to spotlight these outstanding startups, sourced from more than 150 cities. This event promises to be a hotbed of innovation, opportunities, and investments for building Bharat."

TSUV is dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs from all backgrounds, including marginalized and underserved communities. With a portfolio of over 40 startups selected from a pool of 2000+ applicants, TSUV is spearheading an entrepreneurial revolution among India's youth, contributing to the nation's goal of a $5 trillion economy.

Join us on 20th and 21st June 2024 for a day of groundbreaking innovation and unparalleled opportunities. Register at https://bit.ly/tsuv-dd4.

The StepUp Ventures is a transformative platform supporting entrepreneurs within India's dynamic startup ecosystem. The platform's mission is to foster sustainable businesses by providing comprehensive support to underserved and underprivileged individuals. TSUV collaborates with industry giants such as Amazon Web Services, Paytm, IBM Cloud, and more, ensuring its portfolio startups have access to best-in-class resources.

