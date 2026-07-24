VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 24: Tanla Platforms Limited, an AI-native platform company, today announced its financial results for Q1 FY27.

Key Metrics: First Quarter (April - June 2026)

- Revenue was at ₹1,226 Cr; grew by 4.1% QoQ & 17.8% YoY

- Gross profit was at ₹326 Cr; grew by 2.6% QoQ & 25.1% YoY

- EBITDA was at ₹201 Cr; grew by 4.9% QoQ & 22.7% YoY

- Profit after tax was ₹142 Cr, grew by 5.8% QoQ & 20.1% YoY

- Earnings per share at ₹10.77

- Free cash flow of ₹126 Cr, 89% of PAT

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, said, "Q1 FY27 is a strong start to the year. Revenue grew 17.8% YoY, with gross profit and EBITDA growing even faster, reflecting an improving quality of growth. Our objective isn't revenue growth at any cost. It's profitable growth that consistently converts into cash."

Significant events during the quarter:

- London Business School published a case study on Tanla's Wisely.ai deployment with Indosat, documenting how the AI-native platform protects over 100 Mn users in Indonesia from spam and scam communications

- Received Special Recognition at the IIT Madras Social Impact Awards 2026 for the Cyberabad Traffic Pulse initiative, building on our recognition at the Global CSR and ESG Awards in 2025

Read our Shareholder Report here.

For any additional information, please contact:

Ritu Mehta

ritu.mehta@tanla.com

About Tanla

Founded in 1999, Tanla Platforms Limited is an AI-native platform company transforming digital interactions by empowering users and enabling enterprises through its innovative-led SaaS solutions. With a unique enterprise and user-centric approach, Tanla drives advancements in data security, privacy, and protection against spam and scams. Tanla has deep partnerships with leading telcos to build trusted and scalable communication ecosystems. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, Tanla is the preferred partner for over 3,200 enterprises across industries, including global tech leaders like Google, Meta, and Truecaller. Recognized as a 'Visionary' in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and ranked among the "1000 High-Growth Companies in Asia Pacific" by the Financial Times, Tanla is publicly traded on the NSE and BSE (NSE: TANLA; BSE: 532790).

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