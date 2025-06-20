Tap Capital Sets Ambitious Growth Plans with ₹2,000 Crore Deployment Target for FY26

India PR Distribution

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 20: Tap Capital, a fintech platform revolutionizing modern-age debt financing and working capital solutions for Indian businesses, is planning to deploy ₹2,000 crore in capital for FY26. This milestone follows a strong FY25, during which the company disbursed ₹900 crore across its core offerings in SME financing.

Founded by Nishchay Nath, Soumya Kushwaha (both IIM Ahmedabad alumni) and Himanshu Chowdhary (IIT Kharagpur), Tap Capital is transforming how Indian MSMEs access capital offering fast, digital, and structured credit through its proprietary tech-first lending infrastructure.

"In FY25, we validated our thesis: there's a large, untapped demand for working capital and structured debt among high-quality SMEs," said Nishchay Nath, Founder & CEO.

"Our ability to deploy ₹900 crore through efficient origination and distribution proves the power of our platform. With the partnerships we've built and the demand we're seeing, ₹2,000 crore in FY26 is an achievable and strategic leap."

Strategic Partnerships Fueling Momentum

Tap Capital's FY26 trajectory is supported by key partnerships with one of India's leading NBFCs. These alliances have bolstered Tap's ability to scale responsibly, maintain high credit quality, and expand across new sectors and geographies.

With a fully digital, embedded-finance approach, Tap is bridging the ₹25 lakh crore credit gap faced by India's MSMEs--many of whom are underserved by traditional lenders. As India's economy gains momentum, structured debt and working capital demand is expected to surge, positioning Tap Capital at the forefront of this transformation.

ultra: Investments for the Next-Gen Investor

On the retail investor front, Tap Group also operates ultra, a fixed income investments platform that is redefining how India's emerging wealth class builds long-term returns.

ultra offers curated, institutional-grade products including Invoice discounting, Asset Leasing, Fractional Real Estate, Private Equity & Pre-IPOs & Minerals like gold and silver.

With high-yield fixed income options, full transparency, and rapid digital onboarding, ultra is giving access to opportunities that were once reserved for institutions and insiders. In FY25, several of ultra's products delivered record-high IRRs, far surpassing traditional public-market returns, making it one of India's most compelling platforms for intelligent wealth creation.

Among ultra's standout offerings is Invoice Discounting investment, where one can purchase invoices for blue-chip-backed businesses. With tenures as short as 30 to 90 days and predictable pay-outs, the product offers liquidity and confidence making it ideal for modern customers looking for short-duration fixed income exposure with minimal volatility.

Another core product, Asset Leasing investment, allows users to co-own income generating assets like medical equipment, electronics, or office infrastructure leased to corporates. This creates steady, passive monthly cash flow, serving as a powerful fixed income tool with real-world utility and low correlation to public market cycles.

As a group, Tap is building a financial engine that serves both sides of the economic spectrum, providing high-quality structured credit to India's underbanked SMEs and unlocking access to fixed income products. By bridging institutional-grade opportunities with cutting-edge tech, Tap is reshaping the future of wealth and credit in India, quietly, efficiently, and at scale.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)