Tata AIA Launches Momentum 50 Index Fund - Invest in India's Growth While Securing Your Family's Future

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: India's remarkable economic growth is transforming it into one of the most attractive markets for investors globally. With a young and dynamic population, rapid urbanization, and a thriving middle class, the country is on the brink of unlocking significant opportunities across various sectors. To harness this growth potential, Tata AIA Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Tata AIA), one of India's leading life insurers, introduces the Tata AIA Momentum 50 Index Fund - a smart, opportunity-driven investment designed to help you build long-term wealth.

This unique fund brings together the power of equity investments in India's high-growth sectors with the security of life insurance coverage, ensuring that your investments grow while your loved ones remain protected

The New Fund Offer (NFO) will open for investment on August 18, 2025, with a unit price of INR 10 during the NFO period. The offer will remain open until August 25, 2025.

Why Choose the Tata AIA Momentum 50 Index Fund?

1. Tap Into India's Bright Future

With the Indian economy projected to grow multi-fold over the coming decades, companies are expected to scale rapidly, enhance earnings, and create sustained value. This fund aims to help investors capitalise on these opportunities.

2. Momentum-Driven Investment Strategy

The fund is designed to tap into the momentum of 50 of India's top-performing stocks, selected from the BSE 500 Momentum 50 Customised Index. This strategy ensures that your investment is focused on high-growth companies driving India's economic boom.

3. Long-Term Wealth Creation

By tracking momentum leaders, the fund seeks to generate competitive returns over the long term, while maintaining diversification across sectors. It's built for those who are looking to grow their wealth steadily over time.

4. Added Life Insurance Protection

Investors enjoy the additional benefit of life cover, providing financial security for their loved ones in the event of unforeseen circumstances.

Harshad Patil, Chief Investment Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance, said," India's equity markets are entering an exciting phase, fuelled by strong economic fundamentals and transformative policy initiatives. The Tata AIA Momentum 50 Index Fund offers a disciplined, rules-based approach to identify and invest in momentum-driven companies that are well-positioned to benefit from this growth. This fund is designed to help our policyholders participate in the wealth creation potential of the equity markets, while also ensuring their families' financial protection."

Key details of the fund

* Investment Objective: Long-term capital appreciation through investment in high-momentum stocks

* Benchmark: BSE 500 Momentum 50 Customised Index

* Asset Allocation: 100%-80% in equity & equity-related instruments, 0%-20% in cash and money market securities

What is a Momentum Investing strategy?

Unlike an actively managed fund, which invests based on fundamental research. Momentum Investing is based on the technical or price movement in the stocks.

This strategy operates on the premise that stocks that have performed well in the near past are likely to continue to do well and continue the outperformance. It is a strategy to buy on strength, ride the trend and exit only once the trend reverses.

What Consumers can expect

Consumers can look forward to exposure to 50 momentum-generating stocks from the top 500 universe, offering the potential to benefit from companies with sustained performance trends. The fund also provides strategic diversification, investing across sectors while maintaining a sharp focus on high-momentum opportunities. Designed for long-term investment horizons, it offers the potential to generate superior returns compared to conventional index funds, helping investors create wealth while safeguarding their financial future through life insurance coverage.

The fund will be available with Tata AIA solutions such as Tata AIA Smart Fortune Plus, Tata AIA Sampoorna Raksha Flex, Tata AIA Smart SIP, Tata AIA Capital Guarantee Solution, and Tata AIA ISIP.

Proven Performance of Tata AIA Funds

Tata AIA's funds have consistently delivered strong, long-term returns, making them a preferred choice for investors seeking growth, stability, and protection. Backed by expert fund management and a disciplined investment strategy, Tata AIA funds have successfully navigated market cycles while maximising wealth creation for policyholders.

This track record of robust performance underscores Tata AIA's commitment to offering investment solutions that align with India's evolving economic landscape, ensuring investors can capitalise on emerging opportunities with confidence.

Fund Benchmark: Multi Cap Fund - BSE 200; India Consumption Fund- S & P BSE 200; Top 200 Fund- S & P BSE 200. SFINN: Multi Cap Fund - ULIF 060 15/07/14 MCF 110; Top 200 Fund- ULIF 027 12/01/09 ITT 110; India Consumption Fund - ULIF 061 15/07/114 ICF 110.

Inception Dates: Top 200 Fund: 12 Jan 2009, Multi Cap Fund: 05 Oct 2015, India Consumption Fund: 05 Oct 2015. Other fund are fund are also available this this solution

With the launch of the Momentum 50 Index Fund, Tata AIA continues to uphold its mission of making its consumers 'Har Waqt Ke Liye Taiyaar'--always prepared for every phase of life with confidence and financial security.

About Tata AIA Life

Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Tata AIA) is a joint venture Company formed by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. and AIA Group Ltd. (AIA). Tata AIA Life combines Tata's pre-eminent leadership position in India and AIA's presence as the largest, independent listed pan-Asian life insurance group in the world, spanning 18 markets in the Asia Pacific region.

Tata AIA reported a total Premium Income of INR 31,484 crore for FY25, up 23% from FY24. The Company continues to rank among the Top 3 Private Insurers in Individual Weighted New Business Premium (IWNBP) with an IWNBP income of INR 8,511 crore. The Company also achieved industry-leading Persistency performance (based on premiums), ranking #1 in four out of five cohorts.

About the Tata Group

Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals.

The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission 'To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust'.

In 2023-24, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was more than $165 billion. These companies collectively employ over 1 million people.

Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 26 publicly listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of more than $365 billion as on March 31, 2024.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets -wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR(3), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR(4), and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$305 billion as of 31 December 2024.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 43 million individual policies and 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes "1299" for HKD counter and "81299" for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol "AAGIY"

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)