Tech Mahindra Foundation Launches "The Ability Network", an Ecosystem for Persons with Disabilities

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 24: At PURPLE FEST 2025, Tech Mahindra Foundation, the CSR arm of Tech Mahindra Ltd., a Mahindra Group company, unveiled "THE ABILITY NETWORK" (TAN). This pioneering initiative will provide verified information and essential guidance to persons with disabilities and their primary caregivers, enabling them to lead lives of dignity and independence, through a collaborative network of credible partners from both civil society and the private sector.

According to a 2023 World Health Organization (WHO) report, over 15% of the global population--approximately 1 in 6 individuals--experiences significant disability. In India, an estimated 70-80 million people live with various disabilities. Despite this substantial population, an accessible, on-demand ecosystem providing timely information and support for persons with disabilities and their caregivers remains largely non-existent, particularly in marginalized communities.

The absence of early and timely interventions often results in persons with disabilities facing discrimination, educational exclusion, and denial of their fundamental right to a dignified life. Meanwhile, caregivers frequently report feeling isolated, unsupported, and financially burdened, despite their deep commitment to helping their loved ones thrive.

The Ability Network is spearheaded by Tech Mahindra Foundation in collaboration with expert partners including Enable India, Ujwal Impact Advisors, Nayi Disha, and Ekstep Foundation. In addition, Tech Mahindra Ltd.'s Maker's Lab is lending tech support to the initiative. Together, they are developing solutions to empower persons with disabilities across India to lead independent, fulfilling lives.

In its initial phase, the initiative will focus on individuals with visual impairments, hearing impairments, and intellectual disabilities across Telangana and Bengaluru. The Ability Network will be accessible through both a web-based application and a mobile app, launching in the coming months. Users will be able to communicate their needs in their preferred language via text or audio. The platform aims to build a comprehensive community connecting experienced solution providers, product innovators, and grassroots organizations with those seeking information and services.

On the occasion of the launch, Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary - Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, MSJE (GOI), stated, "Initiatives like The Ability Network can enable the entire ecosystem and bring about a change not only at the grassroots level but also at the policy well. We are glad that a corporate like Tech Mahindra Foundation has taken the leap in this regard and we urge other corporates and organisations to join hands in this endeavour."

Chetan Kapoor, CEO of Tech Mahindra Foundation, emphasized the significance of The Ability Network, "Access to information and guidance about services and products for persons with disabilities and their caregivers has been scarce at best and for far too long. The Ability Network enables the discovery of verified information and guidance that is crucial for primary caregivers of children with disabilities and opens a new paradigm in mainstreaming inclusion in India--benefiting not only those directly involved but the entire Indian economy. We are grateful to the Hon'ble Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar of Social Justice & Empowerment and Mr. Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, for their presence and support to this initiative."

For more information about The Ability Network, please contact: info@techmahindrafoundation.org.

Tech Mahindra Foundation (TMF) is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Tech Mahindra Limited, Mahindra Group Company. Since 2006, guided by the vision of Empowerment through Education, the Foundation drives impactful initiatives in education and employability, with a strong focus on empowering women and persons with disabilities. Operating across 26 locations in India and collaborating with over 90 partners, our initiatives are creating meaningful and inclusive opportunities for all. Since FY 2012-13, the Foundation has impacted 6,53,019 lives with its initiatives.

The Ability Network aims to provide access to curated information as well as high quality, affordable services through a range of solution providers. The network will act as a collaborator of different stakeholders ranging from healthcare (including preventive and chronic care, early detection of disabilities), education, vocational training, therapy & counselling, assistive technology and more. Apart from the end user, nonprofits providing crucial services will find a larger user base, for-profits/social entrepreneurs will find a customer base for their products and collaboration with the government will ensure systemic changes at policy level for PwDs. Currently, a small unit at Tech Mahindra Foundation is working closely with EkStep Foundation, UIA PwD, Nayi Disha & Enable India to create the framework for TAN and prepare for the first phase of launch by June 2025.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)