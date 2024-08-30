The Art of Living's Amazing Collaborative Efforts in Environmental Restoration

NewsVoir Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 30: As pollution rises and natural resources diminish, The Art of Living community, guided by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's vision, has dedicated itself to impactful environmental projects. By bringing together diverse partners, they drive substantial change through collaborative plantation efforts. "We need to protect the environment - this is our first and foremost duty as citizens of this world. If we take care of the environment, it will take care of us and bring us health, prosperity and happiness,'' Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Protecting Our Fragile Ecosystem The delicate interplay between humans and nature depends heavily on water and forests. Yet, we're witnessing a 32% drop in global forest cover, coupled with worsening urban pollution that's taking a toll on our water sources. In response, The Art of Living has been leading a global tree-planting effort for the past twenty years. The focus has been on restoring dried-up water bodies, reducing CO2 levels, improving soil health to help regenerate forests, and fighting desertification.

Mission Green Earth: Cultivating a Greener Future

To tackle the environmental crisis head-on, The Art of Living rolled out 'Mission Green Earth,' a large-scale tree-planting initiative. Partnering with the United Nations Millennium Campaign (UNMC) and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), this project has successfully seen 9,12,00,000+ trees planted worldwide.

Some of the standout efforts include planting over 70,000 trees in Ladakh, contributing more than 7,00,000 trees for river restoration projects, and placing over 100,000 trees around water recharge areas. These afforestation initiatives target regions where tree numbers are dwindling, transforming fading forests into thriving green spaces. The project also extends to barren and semi-arid lands, focusing on planting medicinal, fruit-bearing trees, and other hardy species suited to local conditions.

A 90% survival rate for these trees is a result of thoughtful practices: using drip irrigation, digging deep trenches to protect forest areas, and daily monitoring of vulnerable sites to prevent any setbacks.

Mission Green Earth stands as a powerful example of how collective effort can make a real impact on global warming, showing that every tree planted brings us closer to a healthier planet.

The Art of Living plays a pivotal role as a key connector

Uniting diverse stakeholders to support and execute impactful plantation drives throughout India, these initiatives are closely aligned with the organisation's commitment to promoting natural farming and environmental sustainability. Leveraging a vast network of volunteers, teachers, and partner organisations, The Art of Living has effectively mobilised efforts across multiple states, leading to large-scale plantation drives that have brought positive change to both local communities and the environment.

Greening India: A Collaborative Effort

Ashirwad by Aliaxis

Target: 15,715 plants

Location: Bengaluru (The Art of Living International Ashram)

Atlas Copco

Target: 60,000 plants

Location: Udgir, Maharashtra

State Bank of India Foundation (SBIF)

Target: 1,11,000 plants

Location: Marathwada, Maharashtra

Scope of Work: Atlas Copco's Vision for Climate-Resilient Agriculture

In Udgir, Maharashtra, Atlas Copco is transforming 200 acres of barren land into a thriving biodiversity hub. This project is not just about planting trees - it's about securing the future of agriculture in a region where the dairy business is vital but threatened by climate change. Predictions indicate a looming fodder shortage for cattle, which could have devastating effects on the local economy.

The project's main goal is to establish fodder groves with native tree species, ensuring a sustainable supply of fodder for cattle. Beyond this, the initiative aims to improve soil quality, recharge groundwater, increase green cover, and enhance the microclimate of the area.

The scope of work is extensive and includes:

1. Training seed collectors and establishing a seed bank.

2. Developing a nursery with a shade house for seedlings.

3. Implementing rainwater harvesting activities to improve the site.

4. Digging contour trenches for plantation and soil conservation.

5. Ensuring protection and continuous monitoring of the area.

6. Gap filling to replace failed plants and maintain the ecosystem.

7. Ongoing maintenance and scientific reporting to track progress.

8. Sharing successful models with local communities to encourage wider adoption.

Ashirwad by Aliaxis: Eco-Restoration Through Tree Plantation

At The Art of Living International Ashram in Bengaluru, the Ashirwad by Aliaxis project is focused on eco-restoration by increasing the green cover through the plantation of 15,715 trees. This effort is a crucial part of The Art of Living's broader mission to promote environmental sustainability and restore the natural balance.

SBIF's Commitment: Reforesting Marathwada

Under a tripartite agreement involving The Art of Living Social Projects, the State Bank of India Foundation (SBIF), and the Maharashtra Forest Department (MFD), a massive reforestation project is underway in Marathwada, Maharashtra. The objective is to plant 1,11,000 trees across 100 hectares of forest land in the districts of Jalna, Beed, Osmanabad, and Latur. This ambitious initiative aims to mitigate climate change by restoring forest cover and creating a more resilient environment for future generations.

Committed to an Ongoing Mission

Through these projects, The Art of Living is making a significant impact on the environment and local communities. By partnering with organisations like Ashirwad by Aliaxis, Atlas Copco, and SBIF; they are demonstrating that afforestation is more than just planting trees - it's about creating sustainable ecosystems that can support future generations. As these trees grow and flourish, they will stand as living monuments to the dedication and vision of those who believe in the power of green to heal the world.

The Art of Living's holistic approach to preserving the environment is turning crisis into hope. Fostering change through vast tree plantations, restoring life to once-barren and polluted waterways, advocating natural farming for soil health are some of the many ingenious and sustainable Art of Living initiatives that revitalise communities, livelihoods, and even policies.

For more updates:

Follow at: www.instagram.com/artofliving.sp/

Like at: www.facebook.com/artoflivingsocialprojects

Tweet at: twitter.com/artofliving_sp

Message at: www.linkedin.com/showcase/artofliving-sp

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)