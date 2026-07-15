Tim Hortons® Introduces Super Meal Bowls in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 15: Tim Hortons® India has announced the launch of its all-new Tims Super Meal Bowls, now available at Tim Hortons India cafes nationwide from 8th July 2026. A curated blend of heritage millets in one power-packed bowl, the launch marks the brand's latest wholesome meal offering, strengthening its commitment to serving food that balances nutrition with great taste.

Prioritizing balanced nutrition, the new super meal bowls deliver a wholesome powerhouse of 5 heritage millets, up to 26g of protein and 10g of fibre per serving, positioning them as a complete, sustaining meal. Built on a nutrient-rich foundation of brown rice & moth dal, and five heritage millets--Red Quinoa, White Quinoa, Ragi, Jowar, and Amaranth.

Paneer Super Meal Bowl: A wholesome meal bowl featuring a heritage blend of millets, grains and pulses, Red Quinoa, White Quinoa, Ragi, Jowar, Amaranth, Brown Rice & Moth Dal, topped with our flavourful pesto sauce, an artisanal seed mix and paneer, packed with up to 26 g protein and 10g fibre.

Chicken Super Meal Bowl: A wholesome meal bowl featuring a heritage blend of millets, grains and pulses, Red Quinoa, White Quinoa, Ragi, Jowar, Amaranth, Brown Rice & Moth Dal, topped with our flavourful pesto sauce, an artisanal seed mix and grilled chicken, packed with up to 26g protein and 10g fibre.

Commenting on the launch, Tarun Jain, CEO of Tim Hortons India, said, "As more consumers look for meal options that fit into busy routines without compromising on nutrition, the Tims Super Meal Bowls answer that need comprehensively, offering a high-protein, fibre-rich, grain-forward meal that doesn't ask guests to choose between health and taste. The Super Meal bowls pack the goodness of five ancient millets, grains, and pulses with the customer's choice of protein, complete with a Pesto roasted vegetable salad and topped with an artisanal Seed mix to provide a tasteful and nourishing meal in a bowl. This launch is a natural extension of how we see food at Tim Hortons India- delicious, convenient, and made for real life."

Available in-cafe and via Swiggy and Zomato, the range gives guests a convenient way to eat well on the go.

About Tim Hortons® India

Tim Hortons® is Canada's iconic coffee house, known globally for its freshly brewed coffee, signature Timbits and innovative beverages. Since it entered India, Tim Hortons has carved a niche for its globally inspired yet locally loved offerings, redefining the coffee culture for the modern Indian consumer.

Website: Tim Hortons | Home

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