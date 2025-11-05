Times Entertainment Honors India's Top Travel Creators at Inaugural Power Creator Awards

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 5: Times Entertainment held its Power Creator Awards - Travel Edition on November 1 in New Delhi, spotlighting 43 winners who are transforming how Indians discover and explore destinations.

The event featured a distinctive dual recognition format across 19 categories - Jury Choice (selected by industry experts) and People's Choice (voted by audiences). With thousands of nominations and millions of votes cast, the awards demonstrated the significant role travel creators now play in shaping India's tourism landscape.

The ceremony united India's most influential travel voices - from seasoned vloggers and acclaimed photographers to sustainability advocates and emerging talent. Winners shared compelling stories of turning weekend passions into thriving careers, providing inspiration for aspiring creators.

"We're celebrating content creators who have transformed the creator economy into a powerful force, driving tourism, cultural exchange, and economic growth," said Prasad Sanyal, Group Business Head - Timesofindia.com, Indiatimes, WhatsHot. "The Power Creator Awards - Travel Edition reflects our commitment to amplifying voices that inspire India to dream bigger, travel farther, and connect deeper with the world. The future of travel lies in these authentic narratives."

The evening featured celebrity guests, panel discussions on sustainable tourism, and firsthand accounts from creators who successfully monetized their travel passion.

Notable Winners:

- Best Railway Travel Content: Satya Prakash Dixit

- Best Sustainable Travel Content: Prerna Prasad

- Best Heritage Walk Content: Sachin Bansal

- Best Pet Friendly Content: Divya Dugar

- Celebrity Travel Creator of the Year: Barkha Singh

- Best Male Travel Creator (Jury): Siddhartha Joshi

- Best Male Travel Creator (Popular): Shashank Sanghvi

- Best Female Travel Creator (Jury): Simran Anthal

- Best Female Travel Creator (Popular): Kirpit Kaur Arora

Award recipients have leveraged their platforms to spotlight lesser-known Indian destinations, democratize travel access, and champion responsible tourism. Their content reaches millions and directly influences travel decisions across the country.

The distinguished jury comprised experts from travel journalism, digital media, hospitality, tourism boards, and content creation. Selection criteria included creativity, authenticity, audience engagement, and measurable impact.

This milestone event underscores Times Entertainment's dedication to empowering the creator economy and amplifying voices that redefine how India experiences the world.

For the complete winners list and event photos, visit: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/powercreatorawardstravel

About Power Creator Awards

The Power Creator Awards honour the most inspiring, innovative, and influential digital creators in India. Celebrating content that sparks conversation and drives culture, the awards are a platform to uplift the voices shaping the digital era -- and the future.

