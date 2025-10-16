TO THE NEW hosts NASSCOM's Regional Council TechX Workshop on the Future of Video Analysis with Generative AI

IMC

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 16: TO THE NEW recently hosted a TechX Workshop, an initiative of NASSCOM Regional Council-NCR, on the Future of Video Analysis with GenAI. The workshop was focused on making video content searchable & interactive with GenAI. The event brought together industry leaders, technologists, and GenAI enthusiasts to explore how artificial intelligence is redefining the way businesses and consumers interact with video content.

The workshop featured an engaging keynote by Manish Verma, Technology Leader in Digital Media at Warner Bros Discovery, who shared his perspective on the evolving role of AI in media and its impact on platforms, content, and user experiences. This was followed by a session from Lalit Khatter, Senior Partner Management Solutions Architect at AWS, who demonstrated how Generative AI can automate marketing content through the Amazon Bedrock Model, enabling organizations to transform everyday video assets into reusable, structured formats for smarter knowledge sharing. The final session of the day was a live demo led by TO THE NEW's Ankit Verma and Rishabh Sharma, who walked participants through the process of building scalable, production-ready GenAI applications using RAG, vector search, and multi-modal models.

Through these sessions, attendees not only gained insights into the future of video analysis but also experienced first-hand how AI can turn complex video libraries into searchable, interactive knowledge systems, making video exploration as simple as a Google search.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Amit Verma, Head - Membership (North India), NASSCOM, said, "NASSCOM through its various initiatives, aims to bring the tech community together on emerging technologies like AI and evolving landscapes. The Nasscom Regional Council-NCR, through the TechX workshop series, brings pertinent tech topics for hands-on exploration and learning."

Expressing his views, Narinder Kumar, CEO & Co-founder, TO THE NEW, said, "Collaboration with NASSCOM for this workshop reaffirms our shared vision of making Generative AI practical and impactful. At TO THE NEW, we see the future of video analysis as a powerful convergence of technology and storytelling. This workshop allows us to share our expertise and demonstrate how GenAI can make video as easy to navigate as a Google search, bridging imagination with real-world enterprise solutions."

By blending thought leadership with hands-on learning, the workshop has sparked momentum for the next wave of innovation in media and beyond. With this initiative, TO THE NEW reaffirmed its shared vision of making cutting-edge technologies accessible to enterprises and professionals. The workshop stands as a milestone in demonstrating how AI-powered video analysis can unlock new business opportunities and transform storytelling for the digital age.

