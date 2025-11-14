Toyota Logistics Kishor India Pvt Ltd. (TLKI) Rolls Out Low-Emission EV and CNG Trucks for Greener Car Deliveries

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 14: Paving the Road to a Cleaner, Greener Future in Automotive Logistics.

Toyota Logistics (TLKI) Introduces Low-Emission Trucks to Reduce Carbon Footprint in CBU (car) transportation sector

In a significant step towards sustainable logistics, Toyota Logistics has begun using low-emission trucks for the delivery of new Toyota vehicles from its North Regional Stock Yard to all Toyota dealers across the northern region.

As part of Toyota's ongoing and ambitious efforts to minimize its carbon footprint, Toyota Logistics has started deploying Electric Vehicles (EV trucks), Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks, and BS-VI compliant trucks for its transportation operations. This strategic move aligns with the company's vision of reducing vehicular emissions and promoting cleaner mobility solutions.

"Introducing alternate-fuel trucks such as EVs, CNG, and BS-VI models is a key step towards achieving our sustainability goals. We are committed to reducing our environmental impact while ensuring seamless and efficient delivery operations to our dealer partners, on behalf of our customer."-The TLKI spokesperson Confirmed With the growing concerns around air pollution and environmental sustainability, Toyota's initiative marks a proactive approach in adopting eco-friendly logistics solutions. The company continues to explore innovative technologies and practices to support a greener future.

This milestone underscores Toyota's long-term commitment to sustainable operations and reinforces its reputation as a responsible corporate leader in the automotive sector.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)