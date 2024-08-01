Transformative Discussion on "School Alignment with National Curriculum Framework" hosted by SilverZone Foundation

SMPL Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 1: The SilverZone Foundation, a trailblazer in educational initiatives, recently hosted a transformative round table discussion on "School Alignment with National Curriculum Framework" at the Four Points by Sheraton in Jaipur, Rajasthan. This event aimed to empower school leaders and educators with the necessary strategies and insights to align their educational practices with national standards. The event gathered thought leaders, educators, and visionaries to delve into the crucial role of education in promoting alignment with the National Curriculum Framework. Attendees were provided with invaluable insights into the importance of curriculum alignment, methods for integrating national standards into school curricula, and the essential role of educators in fostering these aligned educational practices. The event was managed by the Worldwide Scholarly Alliance (WSA), New Delhi, an organisation committed to empowering education leaders, fostering leadership excellence in high school education, and facilitating a seamless exchange of knowledge among key stakeholders in the education sector.

"At SilverZone Foundation, our mission is to provide educators with the tools and knowledge needed to drive meaningful change and promote excellence within their institutions," said Kamal Kishore, Managing Director of SilverZone Foundation. "This discussion served as a platform for school leaders to exchange ideas, learn from experts, and collaborate on strategies to enhance curriculum alignment in education."

The event featured a keynote address by Anand Kumar, a renowned education leader with two decades of experience in school administration. Kumar highlighted the critical importance of aligning school curricula with national standards and offered practical strategies for educators to implement in their schools. His presentation was followed by an engaging Q & A session, allowing participants to discuss real-life examples of successful curriculum alignment initiatives in schools.

Participants expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to gain practical insights and strategies for promoting alignment with the National Curriculum Framework. The event concluded with a collective appreciation for the valuable discussions and knowledge shared throughout the day.

About SilverZone Foundation:

Headquartered in New Delhi, the SilverZone Foundation (www.silverzone.org) is a registered trust dedicated to fostering comprehensive development of students from Grades KG to 12 for more than 2 decades. Focused on promoting excellence among young learners, SilverZone organises Olympiads at the international level across continents designed to identify, nurture, and enhance students' skills and talents globally. With a bold emphasis on critical thinking, problem-solving, and analytical abilities, SilverZone has assessed over 30 million students across more than 50,000 schools and institutes. Backed by a formidable global network of 150,000 educators and 11,000 channel partners in over 90 countries, the SilverZone Foundation is a trailblazer in educational and academic development.

