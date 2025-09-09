Transforming Urban Mobility with Trust: Namma Yatri Partners with Truecaller for Enhanced Customer Experience

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 9: Namma Yatri, India's first ride-hailing app built on an open network and known for its commitment to transparency and fairness, has announced a strategic partnership with Truecaller, the global leader in verified communication, to power seamless and trusted interactions between drivers, riders, and support agents.

With mobility being an essential everyday service, Namma Yatri recognizes that trusted communication is the backbone of timely pickups, reliable support, and smooth coordination between riders and auto drivers.

In an industry where every second counts, Namma Yatri is elevating the way drivers, riders, and support teams communicate by leveraging Truecaller's Customer Experience Solution, including Verified Business Caller ID, Business Profile, Video Caller ID, and most notably, localized Call Reason. Along with this, they are also leveraging Truecaller's One Tap-OTP-Less Login and SDK integration for vernacular number verification pop-ups, ensuring secure, seamless, and hyperlocal onboarding for users in Tier II cities where Namma Yatri offers its ride services. Through this, the platform is transforming critical customer touchpoints into secure, branded, and contextual conversations.

With Truecaller Customer Experience Solution, Namma Yatri customers can now see the brand's name, logo, and verification badge when receiving a call, removing ambiguity and significantly increasing calling efficiency and user experience.

What truly sets this partnership apart is the platform's focus on hyperlocal engagement. For its customer support use case, Namma Yatri has introduced a Kannada Call Reason, which appears on the user's phone even before the call is answered.

This simple, contextual phrase fosters instant recognition, reassures users that the call is legitimate, and reflects Namma Yatri's deep connection with its local user base. Adding to this, the One Tap-OTP-Less Login and SDK-powered number verification screen also features Kannada prompts, making onboarding intuitive and accessible. By communicating in the language of the customer, the brand is enhancing both trust and accessibility.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rajiv Ravindran, Director Cx & Growth, Namma Yatri, said, "Language plays a huge role in building trust. With Truecaller's localized Call Reason feature, we can connect with our riders in a way that's both intuitive and comforting. It's a small change that makes a big difference."

Speaking about the partnership, Priyam Bose, Global Head, GTM & Developer Products, Truecaller, said, "We are thrilled to support Namma Yatri in their mission to build a rider-first, transparent experience. Their use of regional language Call Reasons and SDK-driven secure verification is a perfect example of contextual communication done right, building trust at the very first ring."

Additionally, Namma Yatri uses Truecaller's Video Caller ID, allowing users to view a branded video or personalized message even before answering the call, boosting instant recognition and user engagement. It also leverages the Business Profile feature to showcase its brand identity, core values, contact details, and relevant links, reinforcing trust, authenticity, and transparency in every interaction.

This collaboration positions Namma Yatri as a frontrunner in using tech-enabled, communication experience to power India's mobility ecosystem, making rides not just convenient, but personalized and secure.

Truecaller's Customer Experience Solution is trusted by more than 3,000+ businesses globally. It delivers enhanced communication capabilities that promote brand recognition, build trust, and safeguard customers from scams and fraud.

Namma Yatri, a driver-first, zero-commission mobility platform, continues to redefine urban commuting by placing transparency, affordability, and empowerment at the core of its operations. Since its launch, the platform has completed over 9.8 crore rides and rapidly grown into a trusted choice for both drivers and riders, offering a reliable and ethical alternative in the ride-hailing ecosystem.

What makes Namma Yatri stand out is its 100% driver earnings model -- ensuring drivers keep the entire fare without any commission cuts. This not only improves driver livelihoods but also encourages better service for passengers. Built on the ONDC open network and supported by the Government of Karnataka, Namma Yatri has emerged as a commuter favorite across cities in Karnataka.

Key Highlights:

* Over 9.8 crore rides completed

* Zero Commission - 100% driver earnings

* Transparent Pricing for commuters

* Driver Empowerment at scale

* Tech-Driven, open network innovation

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 383 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October, 2021. Visit truecaller.com for more information.

For more information, please visit: business.truecaller.com.

