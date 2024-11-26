Transport Stack Open Innovation Challenge Launched in Collaboration with JICA and FITT IIT Delhi, to Drive Transformative Mobility Solutions

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 26: Delhi Transport Stack, in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) - IIT Delhi has launched the 'Transport Stack Open Innovation Challenge'. Supported by MeitY Startup Hub, the challenge aims to facilitate data-driven transformative solutions, with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) acting as the knowledge partner.

The Delhi Transport Stack is a Digital Public Infrastructure, which unlocks transport data currently held in silos across governments, transport operators, businesses, etc. with an interoperable and scalable platform. It offers real-time and static datasets across transport providers via partnerships with 10+ agencies such as Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited (DIMTS), etc. which lays the foundation to develop & deploy innovative applications and services on top of it.

While the first set of citizen-centric services driven by the platform has already been created and deployed on One Delhi App, including Multimodal journey planner, Integrated ticketing, Park & ride etc., an Open Innovation Challenge is being launched to solve critical challenges for Delhi's mobility. It aims to facilitate data-fueled innovations in the mobility space across key themes such as AI-driven smart mobility, sustainable urban commute, inclusive cities, transit safety, smart traffic management, and micro-mobility.

Speaking on the initiative, Yushi Nagano, Head of JICA DXLab, stated, "The Open Innovation Challenge presents an unparalleled opportunity for participants to revolutionize the future of mobility and transportation. By collaborating with the first-of-its-kind Transport Stack, innovators are empowered to create cutting-edge solutions that address some of the most urgent and complex challenges facing the mobility sector today."

Startups, academia, and researchers are invited to participate in the challenge to address crucial mobility challenges by proposing innovative solutions, turning them into functional prototypes, and testing the value proposition with a proof of concept (PoC) implementation in the Delhi Transport ecosystem.

Participants in the challenge will gain exclusive access to specialized workshops and 1:1 mentorship sessions with esteemed industry veterans, guiding them to refine their innovative solutions. Winners will not only have the chance to secure grants of up to USD 100K for detailed product development and proof of concept implementation but will also be offered a prestigious six-month incubation program at FITT - IIT Delhi, to get access to best-in-class facilities and ongoing mentorship to participate in relevant schemes and secure funding.

Dr. Nikhil Agarwal, MD, FITT IIT Delhi, highlighted the need for such solutions and the high impact potential they may have on the way we use urban public mobility solutions. "Today, we observe challenges of traffic, safety and security, last mile connectivity and also some instances where public transport can be optimized for efficiency and convenience. The transport stack API and data access will surely help our innovators and entrepreneurs to come up with interesting solutions and I hope to see some of these deployed in the coming months."

The challenge spans 3 rounds from November 2024 to January 2025, and participants can find comprehensive details about the challenge including round-wise expectations, timelines, submission guidelines and more, on https://delhi.transportstack.in/innovationchallenge

