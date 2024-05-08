Truecaller announces updated subscription packages for its Verified Business Caller ID solution

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 8: Truecaller, the leading platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, trusted by millions worldwide, has launched its updated subscription plans for the Verified Business Caller ID solution. Starting 6th May 2024 the revised subscription packages and pricing will apply to all new and current business customers upon their upcoming renewals or upgrades.

Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID solution updated subscription packages, Growth, and Enterprise plans are tailored to empower early/mid-stage companies as well as large enterprises The Growth Plan is best suited to early/mid-size companies looking to scale their business and establish a strong market to build trust and enhance brand visibility through its flagship Verified Business Caller ID.

The Enterprise Plan is designed for large, established businesses that need scalable solutions to support their extensive user bases across various products, services, departments, or regions. These organizations require robust and more adaptable systems to manage their operations effectively. The Enterprise plan supports these businesses with advanced capabilities and deeper product integration with their communication infrastructure.

With more comprehensive analytics and advanced reporting capabilities, the updated subscription plans are designed to provide deeper insights and CX productivity, enabling businesses to refine their communication strategies effectively. Deeper integration capabilities, including Call Personalization APIs, are available to support large businesses with increasingly complex integration and customization needs.

Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID solution empowers business calls with brand identity and context, fostering reliable customer communication. So far, over 2500+ active businesses across India and other vital global markets have benefitted from the solution and other advanced communication capabilities. Besides improving business call efficiency, the solution has significantly reduced phone call-related frauds and scams, promoting heightened customer safety in business communications.

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 383 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2023. Headquartered in Stockholm since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October, 2021. Visit truecaller.com for more information.

