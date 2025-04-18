Tyger Capital and Credgenics join hands to redefine collections management with innovative tech solutions

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 18: Tyger Capital, India's leading non-banking financial company (NBFC), has joined hands with Credgenics, the leading provider of SaaS-based collections and debt resolution technology solutions worldwide. This technology collaboration marks a significant stride towards reshaping the debt collections landscape, leveraging Credgenics' comprehensive suite of solutions to streamline and optimize Tyger Capital's loan collections management process.

* Leverage Machine Learning insights backed communications approach

* Facilitate digital enablement of field team and offer integrated payments

At Tyger Capital, Credgenics' AI powered SaaS based platform will help adopt a data-insights backed personalized approach for communications with borrowers across multiple digital channels including WhatsApp, SMS, and emails. With Credgenics CG Collect, the mobile app for field collection teams, the last mile operations will be digitized to unlock higher productivity and operational efficiency.

Commenting on the partnership, Rajaram Manian B, Chief Risk Officer of Tyger Capital, said, "We are excited to leverage Credgenics technology solutions in collections as we are committed to deliver unparalleled financial services powered by cutting-edge technologies and customer-centric approaches. This collaboration aligns with our mantra 'Customer first' and our focus on providing exceptional service to our customers while optimizing our operations through innovation and digital transformation."

Credgenics technology platform will optimize field team operations, enable seamless collection transaction reconciliations, provide digitized customer visit management, and provide real-time tracking capabilities. Credgenics Billzy payments platform will facilitate borrowers to make digital loan payments swiftly, securely, and conveniently. Adoption of cutting-edge solutions from Credgenics promises higher response rates, accelerated debt resolutions, and reduced operational costs, positioning Tyger Capital at the forefront of customer service excellence.

Rishabh Goel, Co-Founder and CEO of Credgenics, said, "Our engagement with Tyger Capital is an extremely valuable addition to our customer base from the NBFC segment. We are confident that Credgenics' comprehensive solutions will tremendously enhance the collection management process at Tyger Capital. With our focus on continual innovation, enhanced customer experience and strict adherence to regulatory compliance, we aim to deliver significant business value at Tyger Capital."

The collaboration between Credgenics and Tyger Capital is set to drive a transformative shift in collection management and debt resolution by leveraging cutting-edge technologies. This strategic partnership will enable both companies to deliver enhanced value to their customers while driving sustainable growth and profitability.

About Credgenics

Credgenics is the leading provider of Loan Collections and Debt Resolution technology platforms to Banks, Non-banking finance companies, FinTechs, and ARCs worldwide. The AI-powered SaaS-based platform has been recognized as the #1 Best Selling Loan Collections Platform in India by IBS Intelligence in their Annual Sales League Table for three years consecutively. Credgenics caters to the end-to-end collection lifecycle for retail and SME / MSME debt and works with over 150 customers. It handled more than 98 million retail loan accounts worth over USD 250 Billion in FY24 for collections and has sent over 1.7 billion omni-channel communications. With Credgenics, lenders have increased resolution rates by 20%, improved collections by 25%, reduced collections costs by 40%, reduced collections time by 30%, and improved legal process efficiencies by 60%. https://www.credgenics.com/

About Tyger Capital

Tyger Capital Private Limited is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Established in 2016, the company commenced lending operations in April 2017 with a mission to support entrepreneurship by providing financial solutions tailored for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and rural development. Tyger Capital is dedicated to be the most "economical" and "convenient" lender - Instant disbursement to underserved communities and small businesses. The company's vision is to be a trusted financial partner that educates, guides, and supports customers, fostering active participation in the financial ecosystem. Tyger Capital has a robust presence with a network of 250 branches across nine states: Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. This extensive reach enables the company to effectively serve a diverse clientele. Tyger Capital is committed to empowering entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth through its comprehensive financial solutions and customer-centric approach. https://tygercapital.in/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2667891/Credgenics_Tyger_Capital.jpg

