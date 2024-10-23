UST Named a Workday Services Deployment Partner

PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 23: UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced that it has become a services deployment partner for Workday, Inc., a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money. This partnership will help enable UST to perform new and future implementations while continuing to better optimize and support Workday customers across the globe. Close partnership and collaboration with Workday enhance UST's ability to provide support for companies at all stages of their digital transformation journeys. As companies embrace cloud-based solutions like Workday, the benefits of generative AI and custom application development in Human Capital Management (HCM) and finance continue to grow. UST will leverage its cross-platform SaaS expertise, Generative AI thought leadership, industry solutions, and automation tools to help enable customers to get the most from their Workday experience. Furthermore, UST's status as a Workday services deployment partner allows UST to better support customers and organizations going live on the Workday platform for the first time, as well as to help and guide existing customers that are adding new modules or need support maintaining a complex production environment.

"This partnership and commitment to Workday at UST empowers us to provide current and future customers with Workday services and industry accelerators while giving them the convenience of access to Workday-certified consultants with the latest tools and training at their disposal. We will also leverage UST's strong technical and customer base to allow clients the ability to benefit from the resources and solutions UST offers as a Workday deployment partner," said, Angad Singh, Workday Practice Lead, UST.

"Our partnership with Workday underscores UST's commitment to help provide customers with cuttiedge SaaS solutions. As both a Workday customer and deployment partner, we offer a unique perspective that enables us to deliver tailored solutions that align with enterprise needs. By leveraging our expertise in cross-platform SaaS, generative AI, Workday Extend, and industry-specific solutions, we're helping to empower organizations to achieve maximum value from their Workday investments," said, Kailash Attal, Chief Solutions Officer, UST.

UST's experience and relationship with Workday allows it to help businesses get started and capitalize on their Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) and Workday Financial Management digital transformation journeys.

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering expertise, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse innovation and agility into our clients' organizations--delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact--touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

