Valura.ai Marks Record-Breaking GCC Launch, Crosses 10,000 Sign-Ups Within Hours

Dubai [UAE], September 15: Valura.ai, a discipline-first wealth-technology platform, announced a blockbuster market debut in the GCC, surpassing 10,000 sign-ups within hours of launch and activating a waitlist to manage the influx. The rapid adoption underscores the region's accelerating shift toward digital-first, performance-driven wealth management.

Recognised globally among the Top 100 fintech start-ups by Money20/20 and shortlisted by North Star (GITEX), Valura.ai's launch momentum highlights strong regional enthusiasm for modern, intelligent investing experiences.

A licensed platform with an all-in-one view

Regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), Valura.ai consolidates users' assets and liabilities--across real estate, equities, crypto, mutual funds, gold, loans and more--into a single, intelligent dashboard, giving investors the clarity to make confident, informed decisions.

Tools to build wealth with discipline

Valura.ai's toolkit includes:

* Valura Compass: a goal-based financial planning engine

* Discipline Score: a behavioral metric that promotes consistency and accountability

* Command Center: a hub to aggregate and operate accounts

Together, these features streamline the full investing journey--from planning to execution to ongoing tracking.

Marketplace access with institutional-grade intelligence

Through its marketplace, Valura.ai opens access to 10+ asset classes and layers in AI-powered insights, a one-click portfolio builder/rebalancer, and a multi-agent AI advisor--capabilities historically reserved for private banks and HNWIs. The platform also advances financial literacy via Valura Academy, a gamified education track for teens and women, pairing learning with actionable investing tools.

Executive commentary

"Valura.ai is designed to democratise wealth creation across the GCC," said Priyesh Ranjan, Founder & CEO of Valura.ai. "Our record-setting sign-ups, coupled with international recognition, signal how ready the region is for disciplined, intelligent, and accessible wealth management."

Regional outlook

The platform's early traction mirrors a broader GCC trend toward tech-enabled, outcome-oriented wealth solutions. With growing interest from Saudi Arabia and neighboring markets, Valura.ai is preparing for regional expansion beyond the UAE.

About Valura.ai

Valura.ai is a GCC-born, discipline-first wealth-tech platform on a mission to deliver "Wealth Without Walls."Regulated by the UAE SCA, Valura.ai unifies planning, investing, and tracking in one intelligent experience--bringing institutional-grade tools and behavioral discipline to everyday investors.

