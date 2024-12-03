Vector Consulting Group hires 21 interns from IIM, XLRI

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 3: Vector Consulting Group, one of India's leading home-grown management consulting company has recently recruited 21 interns from the top B-schools of the country. The company concluded their campus recruitments by hiring from the following campuses: IIM-A, IIM-M, IIM-C, IIM-I, and XLRI.

Driven by a strong pipeline of projects across sectors, the selected interns will work directly on projects at client locations, providing them with first-hand experience of consulting.

"Our summer internship program has witnessed remarkable growth, with a substantial increase in the cohort size to 21 interns this year. We look forward to welcoming this talented group to our organization" said Sayan Chakrabarty, CHRO, Vector Consulting Group".

"What truly distinguishes our program is the opportunity it provides for interns to work on ongoing projects directly at the client location. This hands-on involvement offers them invaluable, real-world exposure to the consulting domain, serving both as a platform for professional development and a great testing ground. We believe this is the much-needed exposure that summer programs are designed for," he added.

Over the years, Vector's distinctive people practices have set it apart in the competitive consulting space. Attrition for the company has always been in the single digit realm compared to industry rates of 15%-20%. The entire hiring of the company is growth focused to expand capacity and not for backfilling exits. Unlike organizations relying on annual forecasts, Vector thrives on real-time visibility and swift adaptation.

About Vector Consulting Group:

Founded in 2006, Vector is one of India's fastest-growing management consulting companies. Vector has gone on to disrupt the consultancy space with its implementation-focused approach and its unique risk-sharing model of consulting--a first in the Indian consultancy space.

With a consulting team of 200+ consultants, Vector Consulting Group is India's largest homegrown management consulting firm. Over the last 18 years, Vector has leveraged the principles of Scientific & Systems Thinking to develop innovative solutions for its clients. This, combined with the unique 'Skin-In-The-Game' approach to management consulting, has ensured that their 400+ clients achieve excellence and set new benchmarks in their industry segments.

Vector assists companies in operations, supply chain & distribution, retail and B2B sales, new product development and project management, in auto, retail, pharma, textile, FMCG, engineering, and EPC industry sectors. Vector's clients include Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, TVS Motors, Royal Enfield, Kirloskar Oil Engines, JK Tyre, Amararaja, Arvind Fashion, Raymond Textiles, JSPL, Jindal Stainless, ISMT, CenturyPly, Bajaj Electricals, Pidilite, Polycab, Kellogg's, Linc, Dollar industries, VIP Industries, L & T Heavy Engineering, GMM Pfaudler, Godrej and Boyce, LMW, Everest, Lupin, Glenmark, Ajanta Pharma, Intas, Strides and many more.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)