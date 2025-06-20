VIRGIO Launches Beyond The Curve with Anjali Anand: A Bold New Chapter in Fashion

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], June 20: VIRGIO, the trend-first sustainable fashion brand redefining how fashion is made and experienced, announces the launch of Beyond The Curve -- a first-of-its-kind, invite-only fashion line for curvy women, co-created with actor and fashion advocate Anjali Anand. The line brings high-quality, on-trend fashion to sizes above XL--an area that's long been overlooked.

"Beyond The Curve was born from listening -- to every woman who's ever felt ignored by the rack. We didn't want to just add sizes. We wanted to rethink how sizing, style, and self-expression work for real bodies. And like everything at VIRGIO, BTC follows our core ecosystem of using technology, community data, and on-demand production to build fashion that's both sustainable and trend-first," says Amar Nagaram, Founder & CEO of VIRGIO.

Unlike traditional launches, Beyond The Curve follows an invite-only model. Customers joined the waitlist to receive a personal invite code, which unlocked access to the collection. This intentional model ensures thoughtful production, avoiding overstock and waste, while creating an exclusive community that has often been overlooked.

At the heart of this launch is Anjali Anand, a celebrated voice for body inclusivity and the co-creator of the line. Having grown up curvy in an industry that rarely made space for her, Anjali brings raw authenticity, lived experience, and unfiltered passion to the project. She has been deeply involved in every aspect -- from fittings and fabric trials to storytelling and community engagement.

"I've spent years being told what not to wear. Beyond The Curve is my answer to that -- bold, unapologetic, and made for every woman who's ever felt unseen. With VIRGIO, I didn't just co-create clothes. We built a space we never had growing up." says Anjali Anand.

Beyond The Curve marks the start of a long-term commitment from VIRGIO to expand fashion's boundaries -- literally and culturally. Future drops will continue to be community-led, offering trend-forward designs tailored for curvier bodies, while maintaining VIRGIO's sustainability-first ethos.

