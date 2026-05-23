Virtual Assistants Are Getting Supercharged with AI, and Clients Are Loving It

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 23: Spend an hour with an independent consultant in North America and a pattern shows up fast. The hours billed are not the problem. The hours not billed are. Proposals, follow-ups, decks, invoices, social media, the half-finished landing page, the tax document the accountant asked for three weeks ago. Most independent consultants do not have a revenue problem. They have an admin problem dressed up as a revenue problem.

The old answer to this was a virtual assistant. Hire someone offshore, hand off the calendar and the inbox, reclaim ten or fifteen hours a week. It worked for a long time. But the work of an independent consultant today looks very different from a decade ago. The deliverables have multiplied. A consultant is now expected to ship a newsletter, run a LinkedIn presence, send AI-assisted proposal drafts that don't read like AI-assisted proposal drafts, build a small landing page for a workshop, maintain a CRM, and run a paid campaign -- alongside the actual consulting. A traditional VA was never built for that.

The tools that are supposed to fix this -- ChatGPT, Claude, Nano Banana for images, Lovable for quick web apps, and a dozen others, solve part of the problem and create a new one. There is a real learning curve. Most consultants pay for these tools and use them at maybe twenty percent of their capacity. The specialist work that used to get outsourced -- a designer here, a writer there, a media buyer for a campaign, is now scattered across five Upwork hires and three Slack threads. The bottleneck has shifted from doing the work to integrating the tools and the people doing it.

Why does this matter?

Because the boutique consultant in 2026 is being asked to operate like a small firm without the people of a small firm. The information exists. The talent exists. The tooling exists. What is missing is one place that puts them together without the consultant having to be a project manager about it.

This is the gap Genie Assist is trying to close. It calls itself a virtual assistant service, but that framing undersells what it actually does. A Genie assistant arrives trained, on day one, on the third-party AI tools a modern consultant already pays for. ChatGPT for drafting. Claude for long-form thinking. Nano Banana for image generation. Lovable for quick web apps. The consultant does not have to teach the assistant which tool to reach for. The assistant already knows.

On top of that, the service builds in-house AI tools that wrap around the third-party ones. Templated workflows for proposal generation. Repeatable systems for LinkedIn content. Light internal automations for the repetitive work no single piece of which justifies a full hire. And then, behind the assistant, sits a bench. Social media specialists for the months a campaign needs real lift. Web developers when the landing page actually needs to ship. Performance marketers when the consultant decides to run paid acquisition. Techies for the small integrations that always break on a Tuesday afternoon.

So, One, the role of the virtual assistant is being redefined. The job was never to do tasks. The job was to give the principal back their time. AI tools, in-house systems, and a specialist bench are simply better tools for the same job.

Two, this is what unbundling has always looked like in the services economy. Big firms used to bundle the consultant with a junior, a designer, a marketing pod, and a tech team. Independent consultants left those firms for autonomy and gave up the bundle in the process. What services like Genie Assist are attempting is the rebundling -- the same support stack, on demand, without the overhead.

It must be said that this is still early. The model has to prove itself across the full range of work an independent consultant throws at it. Not every assistant will be equally fluent across ten AI tools, and the specialist bench will only be as good as the matching behind it. These are real questions, not deal-breakers.

But the direction is right. The consultants who figure out how to operate this way will quietly outpace their peers over the next few years. Not because they hustle harder. Because the work they are doing is finally proportionate to the time they have.

For a generation of independent consultants who started out because they wanted the freedom of working alone, the quiet promise here is that they no longer have to.

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